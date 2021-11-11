NFL Games Today: TV Schedule, channel, time & live stream - November 11, 2021

Another Thursday, another NFL Week starting. Tonight, the Baltimore Ravens and the Miami Dolphins will square off in the opening matchup of Week 10, and these two AFC teams are living through two completely different realities.
The Ravens are playoff contenders, and quarterback Lamar Jackson is playing the best ball of his life — even better than his 2019 MVP season (he has improved a lot as a passer in 2021).
The Dolphins were supposed to be playoff contenders as well, but their defense fell off a cliff compared to last year, and injuries to quarterback Tua Tagovailoa aren't helping Miami.
Let's dive right into what to expect from this Thursday Night Football game between the Ravens and the Dolphins.
NFL Schedule and TV information for November 11, 2021
Game: Baltimore Ravens vs. Miami Dolphins
When: Thursday, November 11, 2021, 8:20 PM EST.
Where: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida
Channel: FOX/NFL Network
Announcers: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Erik Andrews (FOX)
Baltimore are a different team compared to other seasons. Yes, they are still a run-oriented side, but now Lamar Jackson is showing the world that he can beat any team as a passer as well. That's a welcome sign for an offense that has stalled in its last two playoff losses when both Tennessee and Buffalo found ways to stop Lamar through the ground.
Miami, on the other hand, need to get some luck urgently. Their defense regressed badly, Tua Tagovailoa isn't playing to the standards expected of a top-five draft pick and, even though they're coming from a win, they're 2-7, virtually eliminated from postseason contention. Moreover, there's no way to know whether Tagovailoa is the right guy to lead the franchise in the future.
The matchup may not be the most exciting ever, but the prospect of watching Lamar Jackson is always mouth-watering. If Tagovailoa plays on Thursday, which is still unknown, then we can enjoy two young quarterbacks going head-to-head and maybe the Dolphins trying a last hurrah for the 2021 season.
The Ravens are favorites by 7.5 points, according to FanDuel.
NFL Streaming Options for Thursday Night Football in Week 10
