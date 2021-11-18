NFL Games Today: TV Schedule, channel, time & live stream - November 18, 2021

To open up the festivities of NFL Week 11, we have a game between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday Night Football, as both teams gear up for their playoff pushes.

The Patriots have won four straight games on the back of the development of rookie quarterback Mac Jones and a strong defense. While the start of the season wasn't pretty, New England have won five out of their last six games, and they're now a serious threat to the Buffalo Bills in the AFC East.

The Falcons, on the other hand, are holding on to hope. They're still alive in the playoff picture with a 4-5 record, but most of their wins were against weak teams; and they weren't that impressive, to be honest. Atlanta need to improve badly if they want to grab seventh place in the NFC.

Let's dive right into what to expect from this Thursday Night Football game between the Patriots and the Falcons.

NFL Schedule and TV information for November 18, 2021

Game: New England Patriots vs. Atlanta Falcons

When: Thursday, November 18, 2021, 8:20 pm EST.

Where: Mercedes-Benz Superdome, Atlanta, Georgia

Channel: FOX/NFL Network

Announcers: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Erik Andrews (FOX)

Mac Jones, franchise quarterback. The rookie development over the last few weeks has been impressive, and Jones is increasingly looking the part. His command of the offense, the manner in which he processes the game, and his decision making are already at a high level, which is an impressive task to do for a rookie quarterback.

Daniel Jeremiah @MoveTheSticks



RB screens- 17 comps (1st), 161 yards (2nd)



Out routes- 43 comps (1st), 401 yards (2nd)



Check downs vs non blitzes- targets the backfield on 28% of attempts (2nd)



This is so smart. Major in safe throws. Mac Jones excellent play is a fun study. Courtesy of @NextGenStats RB screens- 17 comps (1st), 161 yards (2nd)Out routes- 43 comps (1st), 401 yards (2nd)Check downs vs non blitzes- targets the backfield on 28% of attempts (2nd)This is so smart. Major in safe throws. Mac Jones excellent play is a fun study. Courtesy of @NextGenStats:RB screens- 17 comps (1st), 161 yards (2nd) Out routes- 43 comps (1st), 401 yards (2nd)Check downs vs non blitzes- targets the backfield on 28% of attempts (2nd)This is so smart. Major in safe throws.

Jones will be up against one of the greatest quarterbacks of the last decade. Matt Ryan is trying his last hurrah with the Falcons to win a ring before retirement, although 2021 doesn't look like the year he'll be able to do it. Ryan has been a great model for quarterbacks regarding footwork and deep ball passing, two areas where Jones still needs some refinement.

Context Matters @dwainmcfarland PFF QB pass grade vs disguised coverage (changed post-snap - min 200 dropbacks):



90.1 Kirk Cousins

89.2 Joe Burrow

88.1 Mac Jones

84.4 Matt Ryan

82.5 Justin Herbert

-

51.7 Jimmy Garoppolo

54.0 Taylor Heinicke

60.2 Matthew Stafford

60.2 Ben Roethlisberger

60.8 Jared Goff PFF QB pass grade vs disguised coverage (changed post-snap - min 200 dropbacks):90.1 Kirk Cousins89.2 Joe Burrow88.1 Mac Jones84.4 Matt Ryan82.5 Justin Herbert-51.7 Jimmy Garoppolo54.0 Taylor Heinicke60.2 Matthew Stafford60.2 Ben Roethlisberger60.8 Jared Goff

Whoever wins this game will get a major boost in their playoff hopes. If the Patriots go 7-4, then they'll be just one game behind the Bills in the AFC East. If the Falcons improve to 5-5, they'll tie with the Carolina Panthers for the last NFC wild card seed. It's an important game for both teams.

NFL Streaming Options for Thursday Night Football in Week 11

FuboTV: Seven-day Free Trial including access to games and NFL Network programs like Good Morning Football and NFL Total Access

DIRECTV: Streaming option for Sunday NFL games

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Hulu: Free Trial Period Available

Edited by Piyush Bisht