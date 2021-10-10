NFL Games Today: TV Schedule, channel, time & live stream - October 10, 2021

It is another Sunday full of NFL games. There will be 14 games played during the day, with the league opening its NFL International Series for 2021 with an enticing game between the New York Jets and the Atlanta Falcons.

Later in the day, there'll be eight games at 1 PM and four at 4 PM. and on the NFL Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills will have a rematch from the last AFC Championship Game. On that note, here's a look at the Week-5 schedule and where you can watch the games.

NFL Week 5 TV Schedule - October 10, 2021

Game: New York Jets vs. Atlanta Falcons

TV Channel and Time: NFL Network, 9:30 AM ET

Announcers: Greg Gumbel, Adam Archuleta, AJ Ross.

Game: Green Bay Packers vs. Cincinnati Bengals

TV Channel and Time: FOX, 1 p.m. ET

Announcers: Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma, Sara Walsh

Game: Detroit Lions vs. Minnesota Vikings

TV Channel and Time: FOX, 1 p.m. ET

Announcers: Chris Myers, Daryl Johnston, Jennifer Hale

Game: Denver Broncos vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

TV Channel and Time: FOX, 1 p.m. ET

Announcers: Brandon Gaudin, Mark Schlereth, Sarah Kustok

Game: Miami Dolphins vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TV Channel and Time: CBS, 1 p.m. ET

Announcers: Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, Tracy Wolfson

Game: New Orleans Saints vs. Washington Football Team

TV Channel and Time: CBS, 1 p.m. ET

Announcers: Spero Dedes, Jay Feely

Game: Philadelphia Eagles vs. Carolina Panthers

TV Channel and Time: FOX, 1 p.m. ET

Announcers: Joe Davis, Greg Olsen, Pam Oliver

Game: Tennessee Titans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

TV Channel and Time: CBS, 1 p.m. ET

Announcers: Tom McCarthy, Tiki Barber

Game: New England Patriots vs. Houston Texans

TV Channel and Time: CBS, 1 p.m. ET

Announcers: Andrew Catalon, James Lofton

Game: Chicago Bears vs. Las Vegas Raiders

TV Channel and Time: CBS, 4:05 p.m. ET

Announcers: Ian Eagle, Charles Davis, Evan Washburn

Mack Bowl between the Bears and the Raiders

Game: Cleveland Browns vs. Los Angeles Chargers

TV Channel and Time: CBS, 4:05 p.m. ET

Announcers: Kevin Harlan, Trent Green, Melanie Collins

Game: New York Giants vs. Dallas Cowboys

TV Channel and Time: FOX, 4:25 p.m. ET

Announcers: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Erin Andrews

Jon Machota @jonmachota Former Cowboys head coach and current Giants OC Jason Garrett was asked today about his emotions last year when he saw Dak Prescott suffer his gruesome ankle injury: Former Cowboys head coach and current Giants OC Jason Garrett was asked today about his emotions last year when he saw Dak Prescott suffer his gruesome ankle injury: https://t.co/KFyGBYgcrI

Game: San Francisco 49ers vs. Arizona Cardinals

TV Channel and Time: FOX, 4:25 p.m. ET

Announcers: Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez, Laura Okmin

Game: Buffalo Bills vs. Kansas City Chiefs

TV Channel and Time: NBC, 8:20 p.m. ET

Announcers: Al Michaels, Cris Collinsworth, Michele Tafoya

Live Streaming Options for NFL Week 5 games

FuboTV: Free 7-day Trial including access to games and NFL Network programs like Good Morning Football and NFL Total Access

DIRECTV: Streaming option for Sunday NFL games

Hulu: Free 7-day Trial Period Available

YouTube TV: Free 7-day Trial Period Available.

