NFL Games Today: TV Schedule, channel, time & live stream - October 10, 2021

It is another Sunday full of NFL games. There will be 14 games played during the day, with the league opening its NFL International Series for 2021 with an enticing game between the New York Jets and the Atlanta Falcons.
Later in the day, there'll be eight games at 1 PM and four at 4 PM. and on the NFL Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills will have a rematch from the last AFC Championship Game. On that note, here's a look at the Week-5 schedule and where you can watch the games.
NFL Week 5 TV Schedule - October 10, 2021
Game: New York Jets vs. Atlanta Falcons
TV Channel and Time: NFL Network, 9:30 AM ET
Announcers: Greg Gumbel, Adam Archuleta, AJ Ross.
Game: Green Bay Packers vs. Cincinnati Bengals
TV Channel and Time: FOX, 1 p.m. ET
Announcers: Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma, Sara Walsh
Game: Detroit Lions vs. Minnesota Vikings
TV Channel and Time: FOX, 1 p.m. ET
Announcers: Chris Myers, Daryl Johnston, Jennifer Hale
Game: Denver Broncos vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
TV Channel and Time: FOX, 1 p.m. ET
Announcers: Brandon Gaudin, Mark Schlereth, Sarah Kustok
Game: Miami Dolphins vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TV Channel and Time: CBS, 1 p.m. ET
Announcers: Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, Tracy Wolfson
Game: New Orleans Saints vs. Washington Football Team
TV Channel and Time: CBS, 1 p.m. ET
Announcers: Spero Dedes, Jay Feely
Game: Philadelphia Eagles vs. Carolina Panthers
TV Channel and Time: FOX, 1 p.m. ET
Announcers: Joe Davis, Greg Olsen, Pam Oliver
Game: Tennessee Titans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
TV Channel and Time: CBS, 1 p.m. ET
Announcers: Tom McCarthy, Tiki Barber
Game: New England Patriots vs. Houston Texans
TV Channel and Time: CBS, 1 p.m. ET
Announcers: Andrew Catalon, James Lofton
Game: Chicago Bears vs. Las Vegas Raiders
TV Channel and Time: CBS, 4:05 p.m. ET
Announcers: Ian Eagle, Charles Davis, Evan Washburn
Game: Cleveland Browns vs. Los Angeles Chargers
TV Channel and Time: CBS, 4:05 p.m. ET
Announcers: Kevin Harlan, Trent Green, Melanie Collins
Game: New York Giants vs. Dallas Cowboys
TV Channel and Time: FOX, 4:25 p.m. ET
Announcers: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Erin Andrews
Game: San Francisco 49ers vs. Arizona Cardinals
TV Channel and Time: FOX, 4:25 p.m. ET
Announcers: Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez, Laura Okmin
Game: Buffalo Bills vs. Kansas City Chiefs
TV Channel and Time: NBC, 8:20 p.m. ET
Announcers: Al Michaels, Cris Collinsworth, Michele Tafoya
Live Streaming Options for NFL Week 5 games
