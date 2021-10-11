NFL Games Today: TV Schedule, channel, time & live stream - October 11, 2021 

The Indianapolis Colts will take on the Baltimore Ravens in the final game of Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season. The Colts are trying to get back into playoff contention after starting their season on the wrong foot.

They will have their work cut out against the Ravens, who brushed off a disappointing start to the season, won three straight games and now lead the AFC North.

PFF @PFF Only QBs with 0 turnover-worthy passes this season: 🎯Tom Brady

🎯Russell Wilson

🎯Carson Wentz Only QBs with 0 turnover-worthy passes this season: 🎯Tom Brady

🎯Russell Wilson

🎯Carson Wentz https://t.co/RCDqFPIHO2

Let's dive right into what to expect for this Monday Night Football game between the Colts and the Ravens:

NFL Schedule and TV information for October 11, 2021

Game: Indianapolis Colts vs. Baltimore Ravens

When: Monday, October 11, 2021, at 8:15 PM EST.

Where: M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, Maryland

Channel: ESPN.

Announcers: Steve Levy, Louis Riddick, Brian Griese (ESPN).

ESPN2's 'Manningcast,' featuring Peyton Manning and Eli Manning, won't be available for the game.

This Monday Night Football clash is a vital game for the Colts. Indianapolis has endured a tough start to the season so far, married by off-field controversies and injuries. Carson Wentz, Quenton Nelson and Eric Fisher are important players who have been affected by injuries this season.

Indianapolis Colts v Miami Dolphins

While they sit at an unfavorable 1-3, the Colts are very much in the picture for a playoff spot. The reason is simple: the AFC South is a weak division.

Although the Tennessee Titans are 3-2, their defense is one of the worst in the league. The Colts are yet to take on the Houston Texans or the Jacksonville Jaguars, two AFC South teams that are amongst the worst teams in the league.

The Ravens, on the other hand, won three of their first four games. The critical difference for the Ravens this season has been their effectiveness in the passing game. Lamar Jackson became a reliable passer in 2021 with better weapons at his disposal.

While the AFC North is a tough division, the next few weeks on the schedule could see the Ravens getting isolated at the top of the division. The offense got over the loss of JK Dobbins and Gus Edwards and has averaged a whopping 5.2 yards per carry, the fourth-highest in the NFL.

The Ravens are favored by 7 points in this game.

Live Streaming Options for NFL Week 5 games

Also Read

DIRECTV: Streaming option for NFL games.

YouTube TV: Free Trial Period Available.

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar