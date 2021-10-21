NFL Games Today: TV Schedule, channel, time & live stream - October 21, 2021

The Denver Broncos travel to Cleveland to take on the Browns in the opening game of the seventh week of the NFL season.

Both teams sit with a 3-3 record and are coming from disappointing losses in Week 6. The Cleveland Browns — or what was left of them — suffered a beating from the Arizona Cardinals, with some important players getting hurt during the game. The Broncos couldn't take advantage of the distractions that affected the Las Vegas Raiders during the week and lost a divisional game, even though the Raiders had an interim head coach.

James Palmer @JamesPalmerTV #browns QB Baker Mayfield isn’t the only quarterback that is banged up heading into Thursday night. #broncos Teddy Bridgewater is dealing with a foot injury. My report on the injuries both teams are dealing with on @gmfb #browns QB Baker Mayfield isn’t the only quarterback that is banged up heading into Thursday night. #broncos Teddy Bridgewater is dealing with a foot injury. My report on the injuries both teams are dealing with on @gmfb https://t.co/GtXZQ659NC

A win is crucial for both teams returning to the playoff picture, so this should be an interesting game. Let's analyze what to expect in this Thursday Night Football game between the Browns and the Broncos.

NFL Week 7 TV Schedule - October 21, 2021

Game: Denver Broncos vs. Cleveland Browns

TV Channel and Time: FOX/NFL Network, 8:20 pm EST.

Where: FirstEnergy Stadium, Cleveland, Ohio

Announcers: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Erik Andrews (FOX)

Oh, expectations! The Browns were quoted as the second-best team in the AFC. The Broncos were expected to take the next step with Bridgewater. A positive start to the season for both teams.

What happened?

Well, different reasons, same disappointment. The Browns have taken a huge beating over the last couple of weeks, especially with their most important players on offense getting hurt and changing their playstyle of attacking with the running game. The Broncos couldn't replicate the same on-field success as soon as their schedule got difficult.

Teddy Bridgewater is a quarterback you can win some games with, but if you expect him to carry your team, you're going to have a major problem. Right now, the Broncos' offense just isn't very good, and they have to show something against a Browns' passing defense that's been disappointing for what everybody was expecting with their offseason additions.

Speak For Yourself @SFY .@MarcellusWiley isn’t confident that Baker Mayfield will get his starting job back over Case Keenum. .@MarcellusWiley isn’t confident that Baker Mayfield will get his starting job back over Case Keenum. https://t.co/ANtRuGbINH

Speaking of the Browns and their passing offense, Case Keenum will start in place of an injured Baker Mayfield against his former team. Keenum is the best possible backup: he knows Kevin Stefanski's offensive scheme since working with him on the Minnesota Vikings in 2017, has enough experience and it's not turnover-prone. That's as good as it can get for a backup quarterback.

Cleveland Browns v Denver Broncos

This is still far from being an impossible situation for any team to lose. But getting into a negative record would be a huge problem regarding confidence for the remainder of the season. A win is vital for both sides.

