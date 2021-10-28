NFL Games Today: TV Schedule, channel, time & live stream - October 28, 2021 

The Arizona Cardinals and the Green Bay Packers will battle in the first game of Week 8 of the NFL season.

The Cardinals and the Packers are two of the best teams in the NFC, with a single loss between them over the first seven weeks of play. Arizona are still undefeated and look like the best team in the league, while Green Bay are always a threat to anybody when Aaron Rodgers is under center. Whoever comes out on top in this game will be the number 1 seed in the NFC.

Let's dive right into what to expect from this Thursday Night Football game between the Cardinals and the Packers.

NFL Schedule and TV information for October 28, 2021

Game: Green Bay Packers vs. Arizona Cardinals

When: Thursday, October 28, 2021, at 8:20 PM EST.

Where: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona

Channel: FOX/NFL Network

Announcers: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Erik Andrews (FOX)

It would have been the perfect game to start another week of NFL football... if injuries had not derailed some of the stars before the football was even flying.

Davante Adams has tested positive for COVID-19. J.J. Watt is out for the season with a shoulder injury that's more serious than expected. The Packers will be without their three best wide receivers for this game, while the Cardinals, who were already suffering with their run defense, will have even more problems through the ground.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Cardinals’ DE J.J. Watt will undergo what is now likely to be season-ending shoulder surgery, sources tell ESPN. No date set yet for surgery.Watt hurt his shoulder in the second quarter Sunday and still managed to play the rest of the game with the injury. Cardinals’ DE J.J. Watt will undergo what is now likely to be season-ending shoulder surgery, sources tell ESPN. No date set yet for surgery.Watt hurt his shoulder in the second quarter Sunday and still managed to play the rest of the game with the injury. https://t.co/Y2pzFV8sFQ

The headliners are still there. Aaron Rodgers and Kyler Murray are two of the best quarterbacks in the NFL and they should make for a great game in the desert. Still, it's impossible not to think what this game could've been if Adams and Watt, two of the biggest stars in the league, were healthy enough to play.

Green Bay Packers v Chicago Bears

This is a crucial game. None of these teams have lost since Week 2, and the Cardinals are still undefeated even though they play in the grueling NFC West. If the Packers win, both teams will be 7-1, but Green Bay will hold a tiebreaker for seed 1 in the NFC, a crucial advantage for teams now that only the first seed holds the bye week in the Wild Card Round.

You have to tune in to this game. It will be one of the best of the weekend. But the early expectations were much higher before.

