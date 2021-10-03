×
NFL Games Today: TV Schedule, channel, time & live stream - October 3, 2021 

Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady
Henrique Bulio
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Oct 03, 2021 10:17 AM IST
Preview

It's another Sunday full of NFL games. There will be 14 games played during the day, with nine kicking off at 1 p.m., four at 4 p.m., and the last, Tom Brady's return to the New England Patriots, at 8:20 p.m.

🏈 tomorrow! https://t.co/84uZHNBLfm

Let's take a look at the schedule and where you can watch them.

NFL Week 3 TV Schedule - September 26, 2021

Game: Washington Football Team vs. Atlanta Falcons

TV Channel and Time: FOX, 1 p.m. ET

Announcers: Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez, & Laura Okmin

Game: Houston Texans vs. Buffalo Bills

TV Channel and Time: CBS, 1 p.m. ET

Announcers: Beth Mowins, Tiki Barber

Game: Detroit Lions vs. Chicago Bears

TV Channel and Time: FOX, 1 p.m. ET

Announcers: Gus Johnson, Aqib Talib, & Megan Olivi

Game: Carolina Panthers vs. Dallas Cowboys

TV Channel and Time: FOX, 1 p.m. ET

Announcers: Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen, & Pam Oliver

Game: Indianapolis Colts vs. Miami Dolphins

TV Channel and Time: CBS, 1 p.m. ET

Announcers: Spero Dedes, Jay Feely

Game: Cleveland Browns vs. Minnesota Vikings

TV Channel and Time: CBS, 1 p.m. ET

Announcers: Kevin Harlan, Trent Green, & Melanie Collins

Game: New York Giants vs. New Orleans Saints

TV Channel and Time: FOX, 1 p.m. ET

Announcers: Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma, & Sara Walsh

Game: Tennessee Titans vs. New York Jets

TV Channel and Time: CBS, 1 p.m. ET

Announcers: Greg Gumbel, Adam Archuleta, & AJ Ross

Game: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles

TV Channel and Time: CBS, 1 p.m. ET

Announcers: Ian Eagle, Charles Davis, & Evan Washburn

Game: Arizona Cardinals vs. Los Angeles Rams

TV Channel and Time: FOX, 4:05 p.m. ET

Announcers: Chris Myers, Daryl Johnston, & Jennifer Hale

Game: Seattle Seahawks vs. San Francisco 49ers

TV Channel and Time: FOX, 4:05 p.m. ET

Announcers: Adam Amin, Mark Schlereth, & Shannon Spake

Seattle Seahawks v San Francisco 49ers
Game: Baltimore Ravens vs. Denver Broncos

TV Channel and Time: CBS, 4:25 p.m. ET

Announcers: Andrew Catalon, James Lofton, & Michael Grady

Game: Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Green Bay Packers

TV Channel and Time: CBS, 4:25 p.m. ET

Announcers: Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, & Tracy Wolfson

Game: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New England Patriots

TV Channel and Time: NBC, 8:20 p.m. ET

Announcers: Al Michaels, Cris Collinsworth, Michele Tafoya

Tampa Bay is making their way to New England.

Get ready for when the @Buccaneers play the @Patriots on Sunday Night Football 🏈 https://t.co/ZCqE9QSd75

Live Streaming Options for NFL Week 4 games

FuboTV: Seven Day Free Trial including access to games and NFL Network programs like Good Morning Football and NFL Total Access

DIRECTV: Streaming option for Sunday NFL games

Hulu: Free Trial Period Available

YouTube TV: Free Trial Period Available

