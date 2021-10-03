NFL Games Today: TV Schedule, channel, time & live stream - October 3, 2021 

It's another Sunday full of NFL games. There will be 14 games played during the day, with nine kicking off at 1 p.m., four at 4 p.m., and the last, Tom Brady's return to the New England Patriots, at 8:20 p.m.
Let's take a look at the schedule and where you can watch them.
NFL Week 3 TV Schedule - September 26, 2021
Game: Washington Football Team vs. Atlanta Falcons
TV Channel and Time: FOX, 1 p.m. ET
Announcers: Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez, & Laura Okmin
Game: Houston Texans vs. Buffalo Bills
TV Channel and Time: CBS, 1 p.m. ET
Announcers: Beth Mowins, Tiki Barber
Game: Detroit Lions vs. Chicago Bears
TV Channel and Time: FOX, 1 p.m. ET
Announcers: Gus Johnson, Aqib Talib, & Megan Olivi
Game: Carolina Panthers vs. Dallas Cowboys
TV Channel and Time: FOX, 1 p.m. ET
Announcers: Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen, & Pam Oliver
Game: Indianapolis Colts vs. Miami Dolphins
TV Channel and Time: CBS, 1 p.m. ET
Announcers: Spero Dedes, Jay Feely
Game: Cleveland Browns vs. Minnesota Vikings
TV Channel and Time: CBS, 1 p.m. ET
Announcers: Kevin Harlan, Trent Green, & Melanie Collins
Game: New York Giants vs. New Orleans Saints
TV Channel and Time: FOX, 1 p.m. ET
Announcers: Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma, & Sara Walsh
Game: Tennessee Titans vs. New York Jets
TV Channel and Time: CBS, 1 p.m. ET
Announcers: Greg Gumbel, Adam Archuleta, & AJ Ross
Game: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles
TV Channel and Time: CBS, 1 p.m. ET
Announcers: Ian Eagle, Charles Davis, & Evan Washburn
Game: Arizona Cardinals vs. Los Angeles Rams
TV Channel and Time: FOX, 4:05 p.m. ET
Announcers: Chris Myers, Daryl Johnston, & Jennifer Hale
Game: Seattle Seahawks vs. San Francisco 49ers
TV Channel and Time: FOX, 4:05 p.m. ET
Announcers: Adam Amin, Mark Schlereth, & Shannon Spake
Game: Baltimore Ravens vs. Denver Broncos
TV Channel and Time: CBS, 4:25 p.m. ET
Announcers: Andrew Catalon, James Lofton, & Michael Grady
Game: Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Green Bay Packers
TV Channel and Time: CBS, 4:25 p.m. ET
Announcers: Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, & Tracy Wolfson
Game: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New England Patriots
TV Channel and Time: NBC, 8:20 p.m. ET
Announcers: Al Michaels, Cris Collinsworth, Michele Tafoya
