NFL Games Today: TV Schedule, channel, time & live stream - October 7, 2021 

A matchup between the Los Angeles Rams and the Seattle Seahawks opens up Week 5 of the NFL season.

While the division lead is out of reach for both teams playing in this game, this contest will have massive implications for the remainder of the season. The NFC West is brutal, so winning a divisional game against another playoff contender is an important step towards playing in January.

This could be an exciting matchup between two great quarterbacks in Russell Wilson and Matthew Stafford. Check out all the complete details for the game between the Seahawks and the Rams and where to watch it on TV.

Brady Henderson @BradyHenderson The Seahawks are trying to avoid their first three-game losing streak since 2011 — the year before they drafted Russell Wilson — and a potential three-game deficit in the tough NFC West. Said Wilson: "I love adversity and I know our football team does too. We can handle it ..."

NFL Games Today TV Schedule - October 7, 2021

Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks

When: Thursday, October 7, 2021, at 8:20 PM EST.

Where: Lumen Field, Seattle, Washington

Channels: FOX, NFL Network.

Announcers: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Erik Andrews

Four weeks into the season, all we know about the NFC West is that the expectations for being the toughest division in the NFL have been confirmed.

In Week 4, the four teams had divisional games. The Seattle Seahawks (2-2) held on to a surprising victory against the San Francisco 49ers (2-2), while the Los Angeles Rams (3-1) fell victim to the Arizona Cardinals (4-0) in a battle of undefeated teams.

The Rams and Seahawks played each other in the playoffs last season. Los Angeles carved up a surprising victory with John Wolford starting the game and Jared Goff finishing it.

That weird afternoon in Seattle resulted in significant changes for the organization. The team fired offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer and hired Shane Waldron, altering their offensive philosophy.

The offense hasn't been a problem for the Seahawks so far this season. It's the defense, primarily the secondary. The Seahawks are allowing 292.5 passing yards per game in 2021, the fifth-most in the NFL. How can a weak pass defense expect to thrive in a division featuring quarterbacks like Kyler Murray and Matthew Stafford?

Arizona Cardinals v Los Angeles Rams

Since Stafford arrived in Los Angeles, the offense looks completely different. It has been more productive and efficient. Sean McVay's offense is now fully unlocked with an elite quarterback who can make any throw in the playbook.

PFF @PFF Highest passer rating on 20+ yard throws this season:🥇 Matthew Stafford - 146.8

🥈 Justin Herbert - 137.5 Highest passer rating on 20+ yard throws this season:🥇 Matthew Stafford - 146.8

🥈 Justin Herbert - 137.5 https://t.co/EobnQgpkQ9

A matchup between Russell Wilson and Matthew Stafford to start the NFL weekend? There's not much more we can hope for.

NFL Games Today Live Streaming Options for Thursday Night Football in Week 5

FuboTV

DIRECTV

Hulu

YouTube TV

