NFL Games Today: TV Schedule, channel, time & live stream options for Divisional Round - January 22, 2021

The NFL playoffs are set to continue with the Divisional Round this Saturday after last weekend's blockbuster Wild Card Round. The winners will be one game away from playing in the Super Bowl while the losers go home.

In Saturday's first matchup in an AFC contest, the Tennessee Titans host the Cincinnati Bengals. Next up is the NFC, as the San Francisco 49ers travel to Lambeau Field to face the Green Bay Packers.

In what is set to be another bumper weekend in the NFL, all four teams will be fighting for their place in the Conference Championship game.

NFL games today: schedule, TV channel, date and time

Date: Saturday, January 22

Game: (4) Cincinnati Bengals at (1) Tennessee Titans, Nissan Stadium, Nashville, TN

TV Channel and Time: CBS, 4:30 p.m. ET

Announcers: Ian Eagle, Trent Green, Evan Washburn

Date: Saturday, January 22

Game: (6) San Francisco 49ers at (1) Green Bay Packers, Lambeau Field, Green Bay, WI

TV Channel and Time: Fox, 8:15 p.m. ET

Announcers: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Erin Andrews, Tom Rinaldi

NFL playoffs: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Tennessee Titans

The number one ranked team in the AFC, the Tennessee Titans, have been given a huge boost as they begin their playoffs after earning a bye last week.

Star running back Derrick Henry, who ran for over 2,000 yards in 2020, has officially been activated off injured reserve by the Titans.

After missing just two games over his five-year NFL career prior to an injury this season, Henry was forced to miss over two and a half months of football after breaking his foot in a 34-31 over-time victory against the Indianapolis Colts on 31 October.

Standing in their way of hosting the AFC Conference Championship are the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Bengals, who defeated the Las Vegas Raiders 26-19 in the Wild Card Round, ended a 31-year wait for a playoff victory and will be a tough matchup for the Titans, with an offense averaging over 27 points per game in the regular season.

NFL playoffs: San Francisco 49ers vs. Green Bay Packers

In the other game today, the 49ers face the Packers. After defeating the Cowboys 23-17 in controversial circumstances last weekend, the 49ers head to Lambeau Field in high spirits.

And following injuries that led to their departure during the game last week, Nick Bosa and Fred Warner look poised to play, giving San Francisco a much-needed boost on defense.

They will need everyone possible to stop the high-powered machine that is Aaron Rodgers and his Green Bay offense.

After finishing the regular season 13-4 and earning the number one seed in the NFC, Rodgers will be looking to repeat their regular season victory in Week 3 over the 49ers and head back to the NFC Conference Championship.

Though they will be hoping to go one better than last year and reach the Super Bowl for the first time since 2011.

