NFL Games Today: TV Schedule, channel, time & live stream - September 23th

Before the 2021 NFL season began, the Carolina Panthers and Houston Texans were widely expected to be amongst those vying for the first overall pick in the 2022 draft.

But to everyone's surprise, both teams are heading into their Week 3 clash in a relatively comfortable situation and on the back of two good performances in their opening couple of games.

NFL on CBS 🏈 @NFLonCBS Sam Darnold didn't have a single game last season with 200 Pass yards and 2 Pass TD for the Jets.



He has that for the Panthers in the first half today. Sam Darnold didn't have a single game last season with 200 Pass yards and 2 Pass TD for the Jets.



He has that for the Panthers in the first half today. https://t.co/5S0Q9biWhM

Which teams are playing on 'Thursday Night Football' tonight?

The undefeated Carolina Panthers will travel to NRG Stadium to take on the Houston Texans on Thursday night.

The Panthers look like one of the best teams in league with an incredible defense that puts pressure at an exorbitant rate. The Texans, well, they don't look as bad as everyone expected they would. Unfortunately, we may see a diminished version of this Houston team as Davis Mills will start with Tyrod Taylor on injured reserve.

Houston Texans v Cleveland Browns

This game should provide us with an opportunity to observe what Tim Kelly, who's making noise with the Texans' offense, can do against a ferocious pass rush.

This game would be a more exciting contest if the Texans had Tyrod Taylor available after his strong start to the season. But with rookie Davis Mills starting for the first time in his NFL career and a short week, the Panthers should win this game with some comfort.

There is not a worse opponent for Mills to start his career against. He's far from ready to play, and the Panthers began their season on fire, especially with their loaded defensive line. Not only should Carolina win, but they will also cover the spread.

There's still a reason to watch this game, though. Tim Kelly is becoming a hot commodity in NFL circles for doing what he's doing with this offense, which lacks talent in most groups. The Texans probably won't win this game, but it's not going to be a massacre, either.

What time is the NFL game tonight?

Date: September 23rd, 2021

Time: 8:20 PM EST

What channel is Carolina Panthers vs. Houston on tonight?

TV Channels: NFL Network

NFL Live Stream for Thursday Night Football

Also Read

Live Stream: fuboTV, DAZN (In Canada)

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar