NFL Games Today: TV Schedule, channel, time & live stream options for Week 7 - October 24, 2021

The NFL Week 7's Sunday games will feature 11 tantalizing contests, the most intriguing of which is Jared Goff returning to the West Coast to take on Aaron Donald and the Los Angeles Rams.

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs face a visit from Derrick Henry and the high-flying Tennessee Titans, coming off a massive win over AFC leaders the Buffalo Bills. It will be a rematch of the AFC Championship Game from the 2019 NFL season, where the Chiefs beat the Titans 35-24 on route to their Super Bowl win over the San Francisco 49ers.

The NFC's top dogs will host the AFC's basement dwellers when the undefeated Arizona Cardinals host the Houston Texans. Six games will kick off at 1 p.m., while the late afternoon slate will feature four games. Sunday Night Football will see the 49ers take on the Indianapolis Colts.

Here's the complete list of games and information about the timings and where you can watch them.

NFL Week 7 TV Schedule - Sunday, October 24, 2021

Game: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Tennessee Titans

TV Channel and Time: CBS, 1 p.m. EST.

Where: Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, MO

Game: Green Bay Packers vs. Washington Football Team

TV Channel and Time: FOX, 1 p.m. EST.

Where: Lambeau Field, Green Bay, WI

Game: Baltimore Ravens vs. Cincinnati Bengals

TV Channel and Time: CBS, 1:00 p.m. EST.

Where: M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, MD

Game: New York Giants vs. Carolina Panthers

TV Channel and Time: FOX, 1:00 p.m. EST.

Where: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ

Game: Miami Dolphins vs. Atlanta Falcons

TV Channel and Time: FOX, 1:00 p.m. EST.

Where: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL

Game: New England Patriots vs. New York Jets

TV Channel and Time: CBS, 1:00 p.m. EST.

Where: Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, MA

Game: Las Vegas Raiders vs. Philadelphia Eagles

TV Channel and Time: FOX, 4:05 p.m. EST.

Where: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, NV

Game: Los Angeles Rams vs. Detroit Lions

TV Channel and Time: FOX, 4:05 p.m. EST.

Where: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA

Game: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Chicago Bears

TV Channel and Time: CBS, 4:25 p.m. EST.

Where: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL

Game: Arizona Cardinals vs. Houston Texans

TV Channel and Time: CBS, 4:25 p.m. EST.

Where: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, AZ

Game: San Franciso 49ers vs. Indianapolis Colts

TV Channel and Time: NBC, 8:20 p.m. EST.

Where: Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, CA

Live Streaming Options for NFL Week 7 Sunday games

FuboTV: Free 7-day Trial including access to games and NFL Network programs like Good Morning Football and NFL Total Access

DIRECTV: Streaming option for Sunday NFL games

Hulu: Free 7-day Trial Period Available

YouTube TV: Free 7-day Trial Period Available.

