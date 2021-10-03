NFL Games Today: Will Andy Dalton play for the Chicago Bears in Week 4?

Andy Dalton could be in line for a return against the Detroit Lions this Sunday. The veteran quarterback missed last week's game at Cleveland due to a knee injury he sustained against the Bengals. Dalton is an experienced hand, and he can competently guide an NFL offense.

The Bears' offense hit rock bottom as rookie Justin Fields threw for one passing yard in light of Dalton's absence. The Red Rifle is a man for stormy weather, and the Bears have dark clouds hovering over them. Matt Nagy needs a rebound week, and Dalton knows the offensive system after taking all the reps in the preseason and practice. The big question now is who will start at quarterback for the Chicago Bears.

Will Dalton play against the Lions?

Matt Nagy faced a hostile backlash this week after an abysmal display from his offense last week. The beleaguered head coach remained coy on the status of his starting quarterback for the big divisional clash with the Lions.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Bears’ HC Matt Nagy told reporters today that all three QBs - Justin Fields, Nick Foles and Andy Dalton - are under consideration to start in Week 4 against the Lions. Bears’ HC Matt Nagy told reporters today that all three QBs - Justin Fields, Nick Foles and Andy Dalton - are under consideration to start in Week 4 against the Lions.

For his part, Dalton is feeling bullish ahead of the game, plus he is confident that he is over the knee injury:

"I feel good, When you suffer an injury, you're trying to do everything you can to rehab and get feeling good as soon as possible. So everything's been heading in the right direction and everything's improving so I feel good about where I'm at."

Meanwhile, head coach Nagy doubled down on the quarterback roulette. The Bears leader is leaving his decision to the last moment. Possibly to confuse the Lions and avoid the media backlash.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Bears’ HC Matt Nagy said today that his starting QB for Sunday’s matchup against the Lions will be a game-time decision. Bears’ HC Matt Nagy said today that his starting QB for Sunday’s matchup against the Lions will be a game-time decision.

Dalton is the most game-ready of the three options available to Nagy. Moreover, Dalton is used to playing behind a patchwork offensive line. The Bears got destroyed up-front last week in Cleveland, and a fired-up, spirited Lions side ready to bite a kneecap may not be the best situation to throw Fields into.

Nagy stressed throughout the preseason that Dalton would be the starter unless injury intervened. The injury did intervene, causing the Bears' rookie to get flattened. Dalton needs to start, and he will probably start if he is fully fit.

Matt Nagy will make a game-time decision. In reality, there probably isn't a big decision to make. Dalton should start. For Nagy's sake and Fields' sake. The Red Rifle might ride to the rescue again.

