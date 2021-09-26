NFL Games today: Will Patrick Mahomes play against the Los Angeles Chargers?

The Kansas City Chiefs will host the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday in an AFC West showdown. The first two weeks of the 2021 NFL season have been polar opposites for Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs.

After coming from behind to win over the Cleveland Browns in their home opener in Week 1, the Kansas City Chiefs lost a road game to the Baltimore Ravens last week in a late fourth quarter victory led by Lamar Jackson. The Chiefs' Clyde Edwards-Helaire's fourth-quarter fumble put Baltimore in contention for their first win of the season.

Will Patrick Mahomes start Week 3 against the Chargers?

Quarterback and former NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes will start against the Los Angeles Chargers in hopes of putting another game in the win column for the Chiefs. After suffering a foot injury in the playoffs last season, Mahomes seems to be in "mid-season" form so far this season, using his arm and legs to make plays happen.

Mahomes has had a good start to the 2021 NFL season, 51/67 in completed passes, 680 passing yards, six passing touchdowns and just one interception.

Mahomes' favorite target tight end Travis Kelce, has also gotten off to a hot start to 2021. Kelce already has 185 receiving yards and three touchdowns in two games, showing the Mahomes to Kelce connection is still very much intact in 2021.

Mahomes will face a young Chargers defense that has continued to hold its own against opponents, defeating Washington in Week 1 and then losing to the Dallas Cowboys in Week 2 as time expired.

While Mahomes' receiving core has had success, the running game has struggled, most specifically with Clyde Edwards-Helaire. Give Mahomes more opportunities to rush himself and get the ball down the field.

What time are Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs playing today against the Los Angeles Chargers?

Patrick Mahomes will lead the Kansas City Chiefs out in an early 1:00 PM EST game at Arrowhead Stadium. The game will be broadcast on CBS depending on the region or stream on fuboTV.

Edited by Henno van Deventer