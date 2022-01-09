NFL Games Today: TV Schedule, channel, time & live stream options for Week 18 - January 9, 2021

Week 18 of the NFL season is upon us. There are numerous games with big stakes. Teams like the Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens will face off with their playoff lives on the line.
The San Francisco 49ers are another team with a win-and-in scenario against rival Los Angeles Rams in Week 18.
Sunday Night Football figures to be a playoff-type atmosphere as the Los Angeles Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders compete for a wild card spot in the AFC.
Week 18 has a competitive slate of games sure to deliver.
NFL Week 18 schedule, TV channel, date, and time
Game: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Cleveland Browns
TV Channel and Time: Fox, 1:00 p.m. EST
Where: FirstEnergy Stadium, Cleveland, OH
Game: Green Bay Packers vs. Detroit Lions
TV Channel and Time: Fox, 1:00 p.m. EST
Where: Ford Field, Detroit, MI
Game: Chicago Bears vs. Minnesota Vikings
TV Channel and Time: Fox, 1:00 p.m. EST
Where: U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, MN
Game: Washington Football Team vs. New York Giants
TV Channel and Time: Fox, 1:00 p.m. EST
Where: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ
Game: Indianapolis Colts vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
TV Channel and Time: 1:00 p.m. EST
Where: TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville FL
Game: Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Baltimore Ravens
TV Channel and Time: CBS, 1:00 p.m. EST
Where: M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, MD
Game: Tennessee Titans vs. Houston Texans
TV Channel and Time: 1:00 p.m. EST
Where: NRG Stadium, Houston, TX
Game: New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons
TV Channel and Time: 4:25 p.m. EST
Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA
Game: New York Jets vs. Buffalo Bills
TV Channel and Time: CBS, 4:25 p.m. EST
Where: Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, NY
Game: San Francisco 49ers vs. Los Angeles Rams
TV Channel and Time: Fox, 4:25 p.m. EST
Where: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA
Game: New England Patriots vs. Miami Dolphins
TV Channel and Time: CBS, 4:25 p.m. EST
Where: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami, FL
Game: Seattle Seahawks vs. Arizona Cardinals
TV Channel and Time: Fox, 4:25 p.m. EST
Where: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, AZ
Game: Carolina Panthers vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TV Channel and Time: CBS, 4:25 p.m. EST
Where: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa Bay, FL
Game: Los Angeles Chargers vs. Las Vegas Raiders
TV Channel and Time: NBC, 8:20 p.m. EST
Where: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, NV
Live Streaming Options for NFL Week 18 Sunday games
FuboTV: Free 7-day Trial including access to games and NFL Network programs like Good Morning Football and NFL Total Access
Hulu: Free 7-day Trial Period Available
YouTube TV: Free 7-day Trial Period Available.
NFL Game Pass: Watch every game live and on-demand (Paid subscription).