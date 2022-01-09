NFL Games Today: TV Schedule, channel, time & live stream options for Week 18 - January 9, 2021

Week 18 of the NFL season is upon us. There are numerous games with big stakes. Teams like the Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens will face off with their playoff lives on the line.

The San Francisco 49ers are another team with a win-and-in scenario against rival Los Angeles Rams in Week 18.

Sunday Night Football figures to be a playoff-type atmosphere as the Los Angeles Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders compete for a wild card spot in the AFC.

Week 18 has a competitive slate of games sure to deliver.

NFL Week 18 schedule, TV channel, date, and time

Game: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Cleveland Browns

TV Channel and Time: Fox, 1:00 p.m. EST

Where: FirstEnergy Stadium, Cleveland, OH

Game: Green Bay Packers vs. Detroit Lions

TV Channel and Time: Fox, 1:00 p.m. EST

Where: Ford Field, Detroit, MI

Game: Chicago Bears vs. Minnesota Vikings

TV Channel and Time: Fox, 1:00 p.m. EST

Where: U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, MN

Game: Washington Football Team vs. New York Giants

TV Channel and Time: Fox, 1:00 p.m. EST

Where: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ

Game: Indianapolis Colts vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

TV Channel and Time: 1:00 p.m. EST

Where: TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville FL

Game: Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Baltimore Ravens

TV Channel and Time: CBS, 1:00 p.m. EST

Where: M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, MD

Game: Tennessee Titans vs. Houston Texans

TV Channel and Time: 1:00 p.m. EST

Where: NRG Stadium, Houston, TX

Game: New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons

TV Channel and Time: 4:25 p.m. EST

Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA

Game: New York Jets vs. Buffalo Bills

TV Channel and Time: CBS, 4:25 p.m. EST

Where: Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, NY

Game: San Francisco 49ers vs. Los Angeles Rams

TV Channel and Time: Fox, 4:25 p.m. EST

Where: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA

Game: New England Patriots vs. Miami Dolphins

TV Channel and Time: CBS, 4:25 p.m. EST

Where: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami, FL

Game: Seattle Seahawks vs. Arizona Cardinals

TV Channel and Time: Fox, 4:25 p.m. EST

Where: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, AZ

Game: Carolina Panthers vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TV Channel and Time: CBS, 4:25 p.m. EST

Where: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa Bay, FL

Game: Los Angeles Chargers vs. Las Vegas Raiders

TV Channel and Time: NBC, 8:20 p.m. EST

Where: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, NV

Live Streaming Options for NFL Week 18 Sunday games

