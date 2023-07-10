NFL gridiron trivia challenge: Which players starred for both Saints and Bengals?

With the excitement for the upcoming 2023 NFL season growing, passionate football fans are searching for ways to stay engaged during the offseason. Luckily, Immaculate Grid has the perfect solution: an NFL trivia game that will put your knowledge to the test.

This edition explores the fascinating connection between two legendary franchises, the New Orleans Saints and Cincinnati Bengals.

Notable players like Brandon Tate and Trey Hendrickson have had the privilege of representing both the Saints and the Bengals during their careers.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

NFL career of Brandon Tate

Former Bengals WR Brandon Tate

Brandon Tate, a versatile player in the NFL, made a name for himself as a wide receiver and return specialist throughout his career. The New England Patriots drafted Brandon Tate in the third round of the 2009 NFL Draft.

Following his time with the Patriots, Tate joined the Cincinnati Bengals for a fruitful five-year stint from 2011 to 2015. As a receiver, he recorded 33 receptions on 56 targets, accumulating 469 yards and three touchdowns.

However, it was his impact as a return specialist that truly stood out. Over the course of 80 games, Tate showcased his agility and speed, returning 153 punts for 1411 yards and scoring one touchdown. Additionally, he proved his prowess on kickoffs, amassing 3517 yards on 145 returns.

As a return specialist for the Bengals, he played 80 games and had 153 punts returned for 1411 yards and one touchdown. He had 145 kickoff returns for 3517 yards.

After leaving the Bengals, Tate found himself with the Buffalo Bills for the 2016 and 2017 seasons. During this time, he continued to excel in his special teams role, consistently ranking among the league's top performers in return yardage.

In 2018, he briefly joined the New Orleans Saints for one season, adding another chapter to his professional football journey before ultimately deciding to retire.

NFL career of Trey Hendrickson

Bengals DE Trey Hendrickson

Trey Hendrickson, a formidable defensive end, is preparing to embark on his seventh season in the league. His journey began with the New Orleans Saints, who selected him in the third round of the 2017 draft with the 103rd overall pick.

After spending four seasons with the Saints from 2017 to 2020, Hendrickson made a transition to the Cincinnati Bengals and is currently associated with the team.

During his tenure with the Saints, Hendrickson showcased his skills by starting in 18 out of 45 games. He recorded an impressive 20 sacks, 65 tackles, 43 quarterback hits, three passes defended and three forced fumbles.

You might also- How to play a friend in Madden NFL 23? Everything you need to know

Joining the Bengals in the 2021 season, Hendrickson hit the ground running and reached the pinnacle of his career. Over the last two seasons, he started in 29 of the 31 games, further establishing his dominance on the field.

During this time, he tallied 22 sacks, 66 tackles, 51 quarterback hits, three passes defended, and six forced fumbles. Hendrickson's exceptional performances earned him back-to-back Pro Bowl selections, a testament to his impact as a defensive powerhouse.

Recommended Video Top 5 players BANNED from the NBA for drug use!😱

Poll : 0 votes