Welcome to the exciting world of Madden NFL 23, where football enthusiasts can enjoy the game either with a buddy by their side or online. While Madden 23 offers a plethora of options for playing with friends, it has unfortunately presented a challenge when it comes to adding them to your account.

Many players have struggled to navigate this process, even after the game has been out for some time. In this guide, we will unravel the mysteries and complexities surrounding how to play a friend in Madden NFL 23, ensuring you can enjoy the game together with ease.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

To enjoy the thrill of playing with friends in Madden NFL 23, you'll need to take a few steps to set things up. The first order of business is creating an EA Account, which serves as your gateway to connecting with fellow players.

Once you have your account up and running, adding friends becomes a breeze. Simply hover over your avatar in the top left corner, summon your friend list, and click on the "Add Friend" option.

Now that you have your friends securely added, head over to the main menu and explore the enticing "Play with Friends" option on the right side. It's time to rally your squad and take the field together in epic virtual battles!

You might also like - Which players have played for Raiders and Buccaneers? NFL Immaculate Gridiron answers for July 8

Key Considerations for Adding Friends in Madden NFL 23

Enter caption

Here are some important points to keep in mind before adding friends in Madden 23:

Add Friends through the EA App: Unfortunately, adding friends in Madden 23 cannot be done in-game. You'll need to use the EA App to add friends to your list first. Synced Friend Lists: The game syncs up with the EA App, which means that your friend list remains consistent across both console and PC versions of the game. Import Friends from Other Apps: Madden NFL 23 allows you to import friends from other platforms like Steam, Xbox, or PlayStation, making it easier to connect with your existing gaming buddies. Inviting Friends: Once your friends are on your list, you can invite them to join your game by clicking on the "Play with Friends" option. Check Account and Online Status: If you're unable to invite friends, ensure that you are logged into the correct EA Account and that you are currently online. Occasionally, there might be a desynchronization issue during the game's launch.

Poll : 0 votes