NFL Honors: Who won the NFL most improved player award 2021?

Josh Allen brought home the PFWA most improved NFL player award for the 2020-2021 NFL season. Josh Allen deserves this award more than any other player in the NFL. The improvements that Allen has been able to make between the 2019 off-season and the beginning of the 2020 NFL season is remarkable.

The Buffalo Bills third year quarterback started all 16 games for the second straight season. Josh Allen improved in every area but interceptions during the 2020-2021 NFL Season. The future looks exceptionally bright for the Buffalo Bills at the quarterback position.

Josh Allen's 2020-2021 NFL Season Stats

Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen

Josh Allen led the Buffalo Bills to their best season in 20+ years. During the 2020-2021 NFL season, the Buffalo Bills won the AFC East division title and came within one game of making the Super Bowl. Allen was also named to his first NFL Pro Bowl team. Let's take a look at the improvements that Josh Allen made from the 2019 to the 2020 NFL season.

Josh Allen is a 🔒 for Most Improved Player, right?



2019 vs 2020* Stats



58.8 Comp % 68.5

3,089 Pass Yds 5,361

20 Pass TDs 42

9 INTs 11

85.3 QB Rating 105.4



*Including Playoffs #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/0fiXOTBeIc — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) February 6, 2021

Comparing Josh Allen's 2019-2020 Season to his 2020-2021 Season:

-- 2019 Completions: 271 - 2020 Completions: 396

-- 2019 Attempts: 461 - 2020 Attempts: 572

Advertisement

-- 2019 Completion percentage: 58.8% - 2020 Completion percentage: 69.2%

-- 2019 Passing yards: 3,089 - 2020 Passing yards: 4,544

-- 2019 Passing touchdowns: 20 - 2020 Passing touchdowns: 37

-- 2019 Interceptions: 9 - 2020 Interceptions: 10

-- 2019 Rushing attempts: 109 - 2020 Rushing attempts: 102

-- 2019 Rushing yards: 510 - 2020 Rushing yards: 421

-- 2019 Rushing touchdowns: 9 - 2020 Rushing touchdowns: 8

Josh Allen showed improvements that made him into one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. It also put him in the talks for the NFL MVP award. Buffalo Bills have a bright future and are a running back away from competing for a Super Bowl.

"If Josh Allen doesn't win most improved player I'm gonna wreak some havoc."



Stefon Diggs also says Allen was the MVP in 2020 👀@stefondiggs | @BuffaloBills pic.twitter.com/eMAlJMYObe — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) February 5, 2021

Josh Allen fell 28 throws from 600 passing attempts which is a crazy amount of attempts. The best part about Josh Allen's 2020-2021 NFL season is that he is just scratching the surface of his potential. If the Bills do get a reliable running back it will be amazing to see how much the third year quarterback improves.

Buffalo went out and got Josh Allen help when they traded for Stefon Diggs. Could we see the Bills go out and get him more help by getting a reliable every down running back. If they do then we could see the Buffalo Bills in the Super Bowl within the next two years.