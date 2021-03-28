NFL: How does the addition of Troy Hill help Cleveland Browns' playoff chances? 

The Cleveland Browns bolstered their secondary with the addition of cornerback Troy Hill on a four-year, $24 million deal.

The 29-year-old was part of the Los Angeles Rams' defense last season that ranked #1 in the NFL. The veteran has spent the past six seasons with the Rams and is now returning home to Ohio to play for the Browns.

Hill will add some much-needed depth to the Cleveland Browns' secondary, which struggled last season. The team was without rookie safety Grant Delpit and CB Greedy Williams for most of last season. So their return, along with Hill's addition, should improve the team's secondary tremendously this upcoming season.

5 things to know about Youngstown native Troy Hill⤵️ — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) March 22, 2021

For years, the Cleveland Browns have suffered in their TE play. Now with the signing of Troy Hill, they have addressed that problem.

Troy Hill is a versatile player who can play outside the corner and in the slot corner position. The adaptability of Hill will allow the Browns on the coverage scheme.

How does Troy Hill improve the Cleveland Brown's secondary?

With the arrival of Tory Hill, the Browns now have another veteran player who can be of great help if the recovery of Greedy Williams doesn’t happen as expected. With most of his pro career ridden with injury, Greedy Williams has missed many games, which have massively inhibited the Browns over the years.

They have a fantastic player - Denzel Washington - on the other side of the field to pair with Greedy Williams. Washington has been superb in defense when has been on the field.

With the addition of Tory Hill, Washington now gets a partner who could be available consistently. A slot corner like Troy Hill would also be useful on the defensive side.

Advertisement

Cleveland Browns are 1-31 since the year 2017-18. Under then-head coach Hue Jackson, they have been looking for a long-term solution. For years, they have been one of the worst teams in the NFL. Now that they are finally showing signs of life again, the Browns are becoming a team who could go toe-to-toe with the giants of the league.

Cleveland's defense lacked versatility last year. They were not able to match up well against many different schemes of offense.

Andrew Berry has looked to address that issue in the free agency to help the Browns become a contender for years to come. So Troy Hill could help them achieve better results in the 2021 NFL season.