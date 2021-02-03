NFL: How many years has Patrick Mahomes been in the NFL?

Kansas City has been an elite NFL team ever since Patrick Mahomes took over at the quarterback position. They have one of the most explosive offenses in the NFL, as they can carve away any lead the opposing team has with just a couple of explosive plays, made possible because of the play-making abilities of their quarterback.

The athletic abilities possessed by Patrick Mahomes are beyond that of any normal NFL quarterback. All the side-arm passes that he can make were never seen before from an NFL passer. Along with his ability to make a passes at any angle, he has the opportunity to utilize one of the fastest players in the NFL, Tyreek Hill. Mahomes uses Hill's speed and athleticism to his advantage which allows him to open up all sorts of possibilities for all the other playmakers on the offense.

BACK-TO-BACK AFC CHAMPIONS 🏆 pic.twitter.com/xH03zbImDb — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) January 25, 2021

His journey however did not start with all the glory like many rookie quarterbacks selected in the first round. He had to sit on the bench and learn Andy Reid's offense before he could take a snap in the NFL.

So how many years has Patrick Mahomes been in the NFL?

Before declaring for the NFL Draft in 2017, He played at Texas Tech University under head coach Kliff Kingsbury, where he was as efficient as he has been in the NFL. Who could forget his breakout game against Oklahoma where Mahomes and Sooners QB Baker Mayfield combined to throw for 12 touchdowns?

The Kansas City Chiefs selected Patrick Mahomes with the 15th overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. However, the Chiefs had an efficient quarterback in Alex Smith who was started in 2017 and Mahomes had to sit on the bench behind him for a whole season. Mahomes didn’t create any drama and used his time to learn NFL offense.

When the Kansas City Chiefs unleashed Patrick Mahomes, he quickly took over the league and won an MVP in his first season as a starter. He led the Chiefs to the postseason in 2018 where they lost to the Titans in the Wild Card game. This was nothing compared to what Patrick Mahomes was able to accomplish in his second season as a starter. He led the Chiefs to a Super Bowl victory in style, coming back from behind in the championship game which earned him a Super Bowl MVP award and a hefty contract extension.

We have signed QB Patrick Mahomes to a 10 year extension. Mahomes secured with Chiefs for the next 12 seasons. pic.twitter.com/ZsADdVkvxZ — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) July 6, 2020

The accolades that Mahomes has accumulated are impressive. This year is his fourth year in the league and he has led the Chiefs to their second straight appearance in the Super Bowl. Now, he faces off against legendary QB Tom Brady.

No matter what the outcome of the game is, Patrick Mahomes has established himself as the future of the NFL.