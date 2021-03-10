NFL: How much is Patrick Mahomes' contract worth?

Patrick Mahomes is one of the NFL's most popular players, and his contract is no small matter, either.

The 25-year-old quarterback signed a 10-year extension with the Kansas City Chiefs last summer, worth at least $450 million.

The deal links Mahomes and the Chiefs together through 2031 and features a $140 million injury guarantee, plus a no-trade clause, per ESPN.

I would sign Josh Allen to the exact contract Patrick Mahomes got. Huge salary, huge term, but tons and tons and tons of team control in case something goes haywire.



The Chiefs never would, but they would get out of the deal any year starting in 2023. pic.twitter.com/JewL7yfqVw — Joe DiBiase (@SneakyJoeSports) March 9, 2021

According to Spotrac, Mahomes will earn a base salary of $990,000 in 2021, as well as a $2 million signing bonus and other monies via the contract. His base salary will increase all the way to $38 million by 2031, the final contract year.

Mahomes was guaranteed $63 million at signing. From 2022-31, he could earn $2.5 million in incentives.

The highest paid QBs in NFL history now stack up like this:

1. Patrick Mahomes: $45M/year

2. Dak Prescott: $40M/year

3. Deshaun Watson: $39M/year

4. Russell Wilson: $35M/year — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 8, 2021

His base salary, roster and workout bonuses for each contract year are fully guaranteed on the third league day of each year.

Patrick Mahomes responds to Drake mentioning his contract on "Lemon Pepper Freestyle" https://t.co/BMFjqTPpzx — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) March 5, 2021

"Since he joined the Chiefs just a few years ago, Patrick has developed into one of the most prolific athletes in all of sports," Chiefs chairman Clark Hunt said in a statement when Mahomes signed the extension, according to ESPN.

"With his dynamic play and infectious personality, he is one of the most recognized and beloved figures to put on the Chiefs uniform," Hunt added. "He's an extraordinary leader and a credit to the Kansas City community, and I'm delighted that he will be a member of the Chiefs for many years to come.''

Why is Mahomes worth so much money?

Super Bowl LV

Mahomes has certainly earned a massive contract.

Since entering the NFL in 2017, Mahomes has arguably been the league's best quarterback. His strong arm, knack for making dynamic plays and the leadership he displays quickly turned him into an NFL superstar.

In just his second season, Mahomes was named the NFL MVP after throwing for 5,097 yards and 50 touchdowns next to just 12 interceptions. He also rushed for 272 yards and two touchdowns.

Patrick Mahomes: the only QB to finish top-5 in PFF Grade in each of the last three seasons:

🔺 2018 - 92.9 (2nd)

🔺 2019 - 90.2 (T-3rd)

🔺 2020 - 91.8 (4th) pic.twitter.com/pQMOzRJlga — PFF (@PFF) March 2, 2021

The next year, Mahomes led the Chiefs to a Super Bowl title, also earning game MVP honors. He became the youngest quarterback and third-youngest player to be named Super Bowl MVP.

After losing to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in this year's Super Bowl, Mahomes is currently battling turf toe and recently had surgery for it.

Patrick Mahomes will have surgery Wednesday for the turf toe injury that bothered him since the end of the regular season, a source confirmed to ESPN.



Mahomes is expected to be full go by training camp, according to a source. NFL Network first reported news of the surgery. pic.twitter.com/rsO51zKAoP — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 9, 2021

Expect the Chiefs to be extra careful with their superstar quarterback this offseason, especially considering the massive amount of money they are paying him.

"It's a three-month recovery, so we're hopeful (Mahomes will be back) somewhere around that mandatory minicamp if we have it," Chiefs General Manager Brett Veach told ESPN.

"We certainly think by training camp he'll be ready to go and we'll be smart with him."