Today's trivia will highlight a Chicago Bears star that once played for the Los Angeles Rams. This player is part of a very exclusive squad and was successful with both franchises.

NFL Immaculate Grid July 23: Which Chicago Bears star also played for the Los Angeles Rams?

Perennial Pro Bowl defensive end Robert Quinn was a star with both the Chicago Bears and the Los Angeles Rams during his Pro Bowl career in the National Football League.

The then St. Louis Rams selected the North Carolina superstar with the 14th overall pick of the 2011 NFL draft. Quinn was regarded as one of the best prospects in that year's draft and ended up as the second defensive end drafted in 2011 after J. J. Watt.

Quinn started his Immaculate Grid Rams' career as the team's primary backup defensive, behind proven vets Chris Long and James Hall on the Rams' depth chart.

He was solid in his rookie year, finishing the season with 23 combined tackles, three blocked punts, five sacks, two pass deflections, and a forced fumble in 16 games.

Quinn was even better in his second season, as he was named a starter for the year. He repaid the franchise's faith by ending year two with 29 combined tackles and 10.5 sacks in 16 games and 14 starts.

The rest of his Rams career kept improving, with the peak coming in 2013 when he was named first-team All-Pro and was ranked 13th by his fellow pros on the NFL's Top 100 Players List for 2014. He spent seven years with the Rams, becoming one of the league's premier defensive ends.

On March 14, 2018, Quinn was traded to the Miami Dolphins for a 2018 fourth-round draft pick. Thus ended his iconic spell with the Rams. Quinn was decent with the Dolphins, starting all 16 games in the 2018 NFL season and putting up an Immaculate Grid stat line of 38 combined tackles, 6.5 sacks and two forced fumbles.

Oddly enough, at the end of the 2018 NFL season, Robert Quinn was traded to the Dallas Cowboys for a 2020 sixth-round pick. He finished his sole season with the Cowboys with a stat line of 25 tackles, 11.5 sacks, 37 quarterback pressures, three passes defensed, and two forced fumbles.

Following the conclusion of the 2019 season, Immaculate Grid star Quinn signed a five-year, $70 million deal with the Chicago Bears. He was impressive during his spell with the Bears, earning Pro Bowl selections in his two full seasons with the franchise.

Quinn also broke the Bears' sacks record in the 2021 NFL season, with his 18.5 sacks eclipsing the previous record holder Richard Dent's 17.5 sacks. To top it off, Quinn was ranked 48th by his fellow players on the NFL's Top 100 Players List of 2022.

Robert Quinn left the Bears on October 26, 2022, as he was traded to the Philadelphia Eagles for a 2023 fourth-round draft pick. He made six appearances for the Eagles in 2022, with his season ruined by a knee injury. Immaculate Grid star Quinn is currently a free agent heading into the 2023 NFL season.

