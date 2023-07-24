NFL Immaculate Grid answers for July 24: Which Commanders players also played for the Patriots?

The Immaculate Grid is a trivia craze sweeping the sports world, and today begs players to name someone who played for the Washington Commanders and New England Patriots. The game started as a baseball trivia, but the NFL world quickly got involved and now has a section on the site.

These two franchises have storied histories and have a few notable players who have crossed over, though they may not immediately come to mind. Here are some of the answers you can use for this section of the grid.

NFL Immaculate Grid answers for July 24: Which Commanders stars also played for the Patriots?

The first answer that many will come to is Taylor Heinicke. Long before he was making a name for himself as an electric if not supremely talented quarterback for the Washington Commanders, he bounced around the league as a backup.

One of the teams he played for was the New England Patriots, so he would qualify for this answer. Jacoby Brissett experienced the same crossover since he began his career in New England and just signed with the Commanders.

Jacoby Brissett is an NFL Immaculate Grid answer

Albert Haynesworth played for both iconic franchises as well. The defensive tackle spent the 2009 and 2010 seasons with the Commanders before joining the Pats in 2011.

Brandon Meriweather was a first-round selection in 2007 for New England. five years later, after a brief stint with the Chicago Bears, Meriweather signed with the then-Redskins and made himself a qualifier for this list.

There are a lot of smaller and more unknown players that qualify for this list. They will improve the rarity score, but players can use these safely knowing that they all qualify for the criteria.

Check out Pro Football Reference for help finding the most obscure answers and good luck completing today's grid!

