NFL Inactives today: Who is out for Bills vs Steelers in Wildcard Round Playoff Game?

To cap off the NFL Wildcard Weekend, the Buffalo Bills and Pittsburgh Steelers will play a snow-covered game that had to be postponed by a day due to blizzard conditions. The field still won't be in ideal shape for a game, with snow expected to continue falling and giving both teams some interesting aspects to prepare for.

Nevertheless, the game will go on as scheduled tonight, and it will be an interesting matchup. At this stage, every single team has injuries to contend with, and these two squads are no different.

After the Steelers snuck in and got the seventh seed in the AFC, they're looking to upset the Bills, who went on an impressive run to win the AFC East and host this game. Here's what each team is dealing with in the injury department.

Buffalo Bills Injury Report for Wildcard Weekend

The Buffalo Bills currently have two inactive players and two Questionable stars for the game. Both Tyrel Dodson and Rasul Douglas are Questionable, as Dodson is dealing with a shoulder injury and Douglas has a hurt knee.

The only inactives right now are Taylor Rapp with his calf injury and Gabe Davis with a knee. There are others on the injury report, including Josh Allen, but they don't have a designation:

Bills inactives:

Gabe Davis

Taylor Rapp

Rasul Douglas

Poona Ford

Tyrel Dodson

Kingsley Jonathan

Alec Anderson

All of these players should be healthy enough to play and be without limits. The Bills aren't expecting to play without any of these players.

Pittsburgh Steelers Injury Report for Wildcard Weekend

The Pittsburgh Steelers are not quite as banged up as the Bills are presently. They do have one inactive, however. Right now, T.J. Watt has been ruled out with his MCL injury sustained in Week 18.

TJ Watt is out for this weekend

Aside from him, there are no other injury designations. However, the following players do have various ailments:

Steelers inactives:

DeMarvin Leal TJ Watt Darius Rush Blake Martinez Dylan Cook Elijah Riley Mitch Trubisky

Once again, all of these players are without a designation and should be in the game and able to play without limits.