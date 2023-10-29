NFL Inactives today: Who is out for Giants vs. Jets in Week 8?

The New York Giants and Jets are set to face off in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season. This season's "New York Derby" features two teams with rather forgettable seasons up to this point.

The New York Giants have started the 2023 NFL season with a 2-5 record. The franchise has regressed this year, making its 2022 playoff run look like a rarity. The Giants can pin some of the blame for their disappointing season thus far on injuries.

They enter Week 8 fresh off a victory in their last game against the Washington Commanders. They will be slight underdogs against the New York Jets as backup QB Tyrod Taylor makes his third straight appearance in relief of injured QB1 Daniel Jones.

On the other hand, the New York Jets have started the year with a 3-3 record. This record is different from what the Jets expected after the Aaron Rodgers trade, but we all know how that went.

Rodgers suffered an Achilles injury in Week 1, and since then, the Jets have been starting former first-round pick Zach Wilson in his place. The Jets are currently on a two-game winning streak and would fancy their chances against a vulnerable Giants team on Sunday.

Let's take a close look at both teams' injury reports.

New York Giants Inactives

According to the New York Giants website, there are 13 players on their game time injury report ahead of the Week 8 matchup against the Jets. Out of these players, two are officially out of the game. These players are running back Gary Brightwell (hamstring) and franchise quarterback Daniel Jones (neck).

Aside from those two, five players are listed as questionable, namely Adoree' Jackson, Evan Neal, John Michael Schmitz, Kayvon Thibodeaux and Darren Waller. All five were limited participants in Friday's training session, so they are poised to feature in some capacity Sunday if called upon.

New York Jets Inactives

On the other hand, the New York Jets have 11 players on their injury report ahead of their crunch matchup against the Giants. Of these, only one has been formally ruled out with injury. That player is guard Joe Tippmann, as he has failed to recover from a quadriceps injury. Tippmann has yet to train all week.

Furthermore, four players are listed as questionable or doubtful for the game. They are Randall Cobb, Michael Carter II, Irvin Charles and Will McDonald IV. These players participated in some training sessions this week, so they'll likely be game-time decisions for Sunday's game.