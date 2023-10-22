NFL Inactives today: Who is out for Patriots vs. Bills in Week 7?

The New England Patriots are hosting the Buffalo Bills in a crunch AFC East matchup. The Patriots are 1-5 to start the season and come into the game with a three-game losing record. On the other hand, the Buffalo Bills have a 4-2 record to begin the season, with their latest win coming over the New York Giants.

Both teams would love a victory for different reasons. The Patriots, led by Bill Belichick, need a win to get their season back on track. It had been a year of strife in New England, with calls for Belichick's dismissal growing louder with each defeat.

On the other hand, the Bills have started the season on a decent 4-2 record. The Bills have racked up records over the Las Vegas Raiders, Washington Commanders, Miami Dolphins, and New York Giants. However, they dropped losses to the New York Jets and Jacksonville Jaguars. They come into the Patriots with a chip on their shoulder and would fancy their chances heading into Week 7.

Here's what you need to know about today's game:

Livestream: FuboTV and DAZN

TV: CBS

When: Sunday, October 22, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET

Where: Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusettes

New England Patriots Inactives

According to the Patriots website, there are 20 players on the injury report heading into today's game against the Bills.

The Patriots will be without Riley Reiff, Josh Uche, and Keion White, as they missed Friday's practice with various injury issues.

Furthermore, there are a couple of players that were limited participants in Friday's training session. These players are Trent Brown, Hunter Henry, Jonathan Jones, David Andrews, Christian Barmore, Cody Davis, Demario Douglas, Kyle Dugger, Trey Flowers, Davon Godchaux, Jack Jones, Mike Onwenu, Jabrill Peppers, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Rhamondre Stevenson, Cole Strange, Shaun Wade, and Kayshon Boutte.

Buffalo Bills Inactives

The Buffalo Bills are also without some players for the Week 7 matchup. According to their website, the Bills will be without Damien Harris, Quintin Morris, and Ed Oliver, as these players missed Friday's training session.

Furthermore, some players were listed as questionable for the game. They are Josh Allen, Spencer Brown, Kaiir Elam, A.J. Epenesa, Dane Jackson, Dalton Kincaid, Dawson Knox, Cam Lewis, and Greg Rousseau.