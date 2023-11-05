NFL Inactives tonight: Who is out for Eagles vs Cowboys in Week 9? 

The Philadelphia Eagles will square off against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season. The highly-anticipated contest is scheduled to begin at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 5, at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The Eagles are leading the NFC East with a 7-1 record. Meanwhile, the Cowboys are second in the division with a 5-2 record.

Read on as we take a look at the players who are ruled out for the Eagles vs. Cowboys fixture.

NFL Inactives for Philadelphia Eagles vs. Dallas Cowboys in Week 9

Dallas Cowboys TE Tyron Smith is ruled out for the Week 9 game vs. Eagles

Which players are inactive for the Philadelphia Eagles?

TE Grant Calcaterra (Concussion)

G Cam Jurgens (Foot)

CB Bradley Roby (Shoulder)

RB Boston Scott (NIR/Personal)

The Philadelphia Eagles will be without tight end Grant Calcaterra, center Cam Jurgens and cornerback Bradley Roby due to injury for Week 9. Running back Boston Scott is also unavailable for selection due to personal reasons.

Which players are inactive for the Dallas Cowboys?

OT Tyron Smith (Neck)

T/G Chuma Edoga (Ankle/Knee)

The Dallas Cowboys have ruled out offensive tackle Tyron Smith and tackle/guard Chuma Edoga for this weekend. Fortunately, the visitors don't have any major injury woes to any of their starters.

How to watch Eagles vs. Cowboys? TV schedule and live stream details for the NFL Week 9 game

The Week 9 NFL game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys will be played on Sunday, Nov. 5 at 4:25 p.m. ET. The match will air live on FOX.

Fans without access to cable can also stream the game on Fubo TV. Here's all you need to know about the game:

Game: Eagles vs. Cowboys

When: Sunday, Nov. 5

Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Where: Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Channel: FOX

Live stream: FuboTV

Greg Olson and Kevin Burkhardt will be in the booth as the announcers for the Eagles-Cowboys game on FOX. Tom Rinaldi and Erin Andrews will be providing updates from the sidelines.