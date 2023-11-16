NFL inactives tonight: Who is out for Ravens vs. Bengals on TNF in Week 11?

The Baltimore Ravens will host the Cincinnati Bengals in a Week 11 matchup between two postseason contenders in the 2023 NFL season. Both teams have Super Bowl dreams, and this fixture would likely serve as a litmus test heading into the business end of the season.

The Lamar Jackson-led Ravens have been more impressive this season, and they enter the game with a proud 7-3 record. Baltimore's last game was a closely fought 31-30 win over sworn rivals the Cleveland Browns. The odds are firmly in their favor ahead of this crunch divisional game.

On the other hand, Cincinnati is the underdog heading into this crunch Week 11 matchup. The Bengals lost the last meeting(25-9) between the franchises in Week 2 when franchise QB Joe Burrow was still battling with a calf injury. Thankfully, Burrow has recovered sufficiently from that injury and has led the franchise to four wins in their last five games heading into Week 11. The only blemish to their recent record was a close defeat to the Houston Texans in Week 10. They will need more guile if they want to come out of M&T Bank Stadium with a victory.

Here's what you need to know about the game:

Live stream: Amazon Prime, FuboTV and DAZN

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Venue: M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023

Baltimore Ravens Inactives

According to the official Baltimore Ravens website, eight players are on the final injury report ahead of the Week 11 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. In an interesting twist, the players' game status has yet to be listed.

However, by their non-participation in Wednesday's practice, we can predict the players that are out of the game. These players are Devin Duvernay, Marlon Humphrey, Trenton Simpson, and Ronnie Stanley. None of the above players participated in Wednesday's training session due to niggling injuries. It is unlikely that they'll be fit and ready for the early Week 11 game against the Bengals.

Cincinnati Bengals Inactives

On the other hand, 10 Cincinnati Bengals players appeared on the final injury report ahead of their crunch divisional game against the Baltimore Ravens. Of the 10, three have been officially ruled out, while one has been listed as questionable.

The three players who are ruled out of the game are Tee Higgins, Sam Hubbard, and Andrei Iosivas. These players are dealing with a myriad of injury issues and did not play in Wednesday's practice session. Also, Charlie Jones is listed as questionable for the Ravens' game despite being a full participant in Wednesday's practice.