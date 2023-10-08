NFL Inactives Tonight: Who is out for SNF Week 5?

NFL Sunday Night Football features a matchup of potential Super Bowl teams in the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers, with the former having one loss and the latter being one of two unbeaten teams in the NFL. It is primed to be a big game, one of the best this season. With that in mind, there are injuries that these two teams are dealing with.
NFL Inactives tonight for Sunday Night Football
San Francisco 49ers vs. Dallas Cowboys
Currently, Peyton Hendershot, a tight end, is the only confirmed inactive this weekend for the Dallas Cowboys. He is joined by several players on the injury report, though, including:
- Damone Clark, LB, Shoulder
- Rico Dowdle, RB, Hip
- Chuma Edoga, OG, Knee
- Malik Hooker, FS, Shoulder
- CeeDee Lamb, WR, Rest/Knee
- Demarcus Lawrence, DE, Rest
- Zack Martin, OG, Rest/Thigh
- Micah Parsons, LB, Knee
- Tyron Smith, OT, Rest/Knee
All Cowboys injuries are expected to play as they have an unspecified injury status.The San Francisco 49ers, on the other hand, also have just one inactive thus far. Elijah Mitchell, the backup running back for Christian McCaffrey, is inactive today.
He is joined by these injuries for San Fran:
- Jon Feliciano, C, Concussion
- Dre Greenlaw, DT, Ankle
- Jajuan Jennings, WR, Shin
- Christian McCaffrey, HB, Rest
- Deebo Samuel, WR, Knee
- Charvarius Ward, DB, Heel
- Trent Williams, OT, Rest
The 49ers have very few injuries to report.
Who should you start today?
No matter what, Christian McCaffrey is a must-start player. He does face a stout defense, but he is matchup-proof. Additionally, James Conner and the Arizona Cardinals had success running vs. Dallas, so expect the same from McCaffrey.
Brandon Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel are probably safe starts as well. The Cowboys are thinner in the secondary, and they've both been good all year.
The Cowboys face perhaps the NFL's best defense. In doing so, Dak Prescott and company become tough starts. However, CeeDee Lamb should be in. The Cowboys will likely need to move the ball through the air, and Lamb is dependable.
Tony Pollard may have a tough time running into the teeth of that defense, so he may need to be avoided.