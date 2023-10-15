NFL Inactives Tonight: Who is out for SNF Week 6?

The Buffalo Bills and New York Giants are set to cap off Sunday's NFL action on Sunday Night Football. The two teams are going in opposite directions, and one of them has quite a few injuries to contend with this week. Here's the official injury report for the game. For fantasy purposes and betting reasons, it's vital to know who's in and who's out. Here's the latest.

NFL Inactives tonight for Sunday Night Football

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

New York Giants vs. Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills are not all that banged up. As of now, no player has been ruled out and only three, Dalton Kincaid, Dawson Knox and Dane Jackson, are questionable. There are other injuries, but they do not come with a designation:

Christian Benford, CB, Shoulder

Greg Rousseau, DE, Foot

Baylon Specter, LB, Hamstring

Shaq Lawson, DE, Toe

Dion Dawkins, OT, Personal

Right now, there's no reason to think any of these injuries will hurt the Bills come gametime. On the New York Giants sideline, there are injuries galore. Daniel Jones is already ruled out.

Daniel Jones is OUT for SNF

Saquon Barkley, Darren Waller, and Evan Neal are questionable alongside these injuries:

Micah McFadden, LB, Ankle

Azeez Ojulari, DE, Ankle (OUT)

Matt Peart, OT, Shoulder, (OUT)

John Michael Schmitz, C, Shoulder (OUT)

Andrew Thomas, OT, Hamstring (OUT)

Gary Brightwell, RB, Ankle

Shane Lemieux, G, Groin

DJ Davidson, DT, Knee

The Giants are extremely banged up.

Who should you start today?

If you're lucky enough to have the Buffalo Bills defense today, you are in great shape. Not only was the game already a mismatch in favor of this unit, but now Daniel Jones is out. Saquon Barkley may not play, and a few linemen are out, too.

Josh Allen should be starting as well. The quarterback should rarely be on the bench, but he's in line to feast on a weak Giants defense. James Cook is probably going to do well when the game gets out of hand.

On the Giants sideline, it is very bleak. Start Darren Waller if he plays. If you have him, you likely do not have any other good options at tight end, and he'll be the only viable pass-catcher in a game that should see a lot of passes when trailing.