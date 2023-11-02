NFL Inactives tonight: Who is out for Titans vs Steelers on TNF in Week 9?

Thursday Night Football kicks off with the Pittsburgh Steelers taking on the Tennessee Titans. The Titans are coming off a big win last week in Will Levis' debut, while the Steelers are looking to stay above .500. When they face off, there are injuries to contend with before kickoff. On that note, here are the official inactives:

NFL Inactives tonight for Thursday Night Football

Tennessee Titans vs Pittsburgh Steelers

The Tennessee Titans and Pittsburgh Steelers will kick off Week 9 during Thursday Night Football. They will not exactly be at full strength when they do.

Titans:

Chris Hubbard, OT, Concussion - OUT

Ryan Tannehill, QB, Ankle - OUT

Roger McCreary, CB, Hamstring - OUT

Mike Brown, DB, Ankle - OUT.

Beyond those inactives, the Titans have DeAndre Hopkins listed as questionable. He is dealing with a toe injury, but he's expected to play. Everyone else on the injury report is expected to be active.

Steelers:

The Steelers do not have anyone designated out for this matchup. They have one player Questionable, and it is defensive back Levi Wallace. Other players have been dealing with injuries but have no designation ahead of TNF.

That includes Kenny Pickett, Minkah Fitzpatrick and Cameron Heyward. They will all be active as the Steelers try to get a win this week.

Who should you start in Thursday Night Football?

It may be tempting to start Will Levis as a streaming option with several players hurt or on their bye week. This may not be the wisest idea. The Steelers have game tape on Levis and they have a strong pass rush. He may not be able to follow up his four-touchdown performance as well.

Who to start in TNF

DeAndre Hopkins, if he's active, should start though. If anyone's getting the ball from Levis, it's him. Derrick Henry rushed for over 100 yards in Levis' debut, so they may lean on him again. The Steelers' defense is only average this year.

On the Steelers side, Diontae Johnson has returned from injury and cemented himself as Kenny Pickett's favorite target. He has been outdoing George Pickens over the last couple of weeks, so look for that to continue.

Najee Harris has not been great all season, but he has had a few good games under his belt recently. If you have him, the odds that you have much better options are slim, so look for him to bounce back this week even if by a little.