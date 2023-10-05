NFL Inactives Tonight: Who is out for TNF Week 5 for Bears vs. Commanders?

The Washington Commanders and Chicago Bears enter Week 5 on two vastly different ends of the spectrum. The Bears enter the game with a 0-4 record, seemingly galloping to a first seed in the 2024 NFL draft. On the other hand, Washington is 2-2 to start the season, and their postseason hopes are well and truly alive.

The teams both have young quarterbacks with a point to prove. Chicago Bears franchise QB Justin Fields is fighting for his long-term NFL starting job, as the 2024 NFL draft is littered with high-level talent.

Sam Howell is savoring his first year as the undisputed starter in Washington and has been solid, throwing for over 200 yards in all but one regular season game in 2023. The game might end up being a battle of younger QBs, and it should be an exciting Week 5 matchup.

In this piece, we will take a look at the inactives for tonight's crunch regular season matchup. So, without further ado, let's get to it.

NFL Inactives tonight for Thursday Night Football: Bears vs. Commanders

Both the Chicago Bears and Washington Commanders have some high-end talent questionable for their Week 5 matchup. Here's the latest on the injury report.

Chicago Bears inactives

For the Bears, the main story is the continued unavailability of wide receiver Chase Claypool. Claypool has been ruled out of tonight's game as Bears' head coach Matt Eberflus said that his being out of the game is what is best for the franchise.

It is likely due to Claypool's response to a reporter's question last week when he said that he did not think the Bears were putting him in the best position to succeed. Chase Claypool's time in Chicago appears to be nearing an end, as the Bears are actively exploring trade options.

Also, the Bears have listed both safety Eddie Jackson (foot) and Jaylon Johnson (hamstring) as out for tonight's game. Then, starting safety Jaquan Brisker is listed as questionable after suffering a hamstring injury during practice.

Chicago Bears players listed as out

WR Chase Claypool

S Eddie Jackson

CB Jaylon Johnson

Washington Commanders inactives

On the other hand, the Washington Commanders have a largely injury-free roster heading into Week 5. The only doubts are wide receivers Curtis Samuel (quad) and Jahan Dotson (ankle), who were limited practice participants on Tuesday.

They aren't currently listed on Washington's injury report, so they should play some part in tonight's crunch matchup.

Furthermore, Washington defensive back Benjamin St-Juste has been a full participant all week, signifying his recovery from a neck injury. The only Washington player listed on the injury report is running back Chris Rodriguez Jr., as the versatile back recovers from an illness.

Washington Commanders players listed as out

No Washington Commanders player is listed as out ahead of the Bears game.