NFL injury report: 5 Notable injuries from Week 11 ft. CeeDee Lamb and Justin Fields

Injuries are an unfortunate part of the game, but they happen every week in the NFL. Week 11 was no different.

Some of the injuries were minor, while others were critical. Some players will miss minimal time, while others could be out for the remainder of the 2021 NFL season. Here are five notable injuries that occurred during the Week 11 slate of games.

Major injuries from Week 11 of the 2021 NFL season

#5 - Justin Fields, QB, Chicago Bears

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields

Rookie quarterback Justin Fields suffered a rib injury in the second half against the Baltimore Ravens. He was unable to return to the game and was replaced by veteran Andy Dalton. Injuries are never a good thing, but injuries to quarterbacks are particularly devastating.

Dan Wiederer @danwiederer The Bears offered little specifics on the nature of Justin Fields' ribs injury. But with their Week 12 kickoff just 90 hours away now and the team at 3-7, common sense says there's little point in rushing Fields back if the injury and the discomfort are significant. The Bears offered little specifics on the nature of Justin Fields' ribs injury. But with their Week 12 kickoff just 90 hours away now and the team at 3-7, common sense says there's little point in rushing Fields back if the injury and the discomfort are significant.

The Bears have a quick turnaround this week. They are scheduled to play the Detroit Lions in an early game on Thanksgiving Day on Thursday. That means the Bears have a short week to prepare. Justin Fields' availability for the game could be a big concern.

#4 - Elgton Jenkins, OT, Green Bay Packers

Green Bay Packers OT Elgton Jenkins

Aaron Rodgers is dealing with a toe issue, but that's not the worst of the injuries in Green Bay. Rodgers played through the injury on his way to a productive day. Elgton Jenkins was not so fortunate.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Tests confirmed that Packers’ OL Elgton Jenkins suffered a season-ending torn ACL during Sunday’s loss to the Vikings, per source. Tests confirmed that Packers’ OL Elgton Jenkins suffered a season-ending torn ACL during Sunday’s loss to the Vikings, per source.

He suffered a torn ACL and is out for the remainder of the 2021 season. This is one of the worst of all injuries for NFL players. It requires a long and challenging recovery process.

