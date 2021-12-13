NFL injury report: 5 notable injuries from Week 14 ft. Lamar Jackson and others

Week 14 injuries are here. That is not the best sentence to have to write, nor is having to report on injured players, but that is sadly part of the game of football.

Yesterday saw some very notable NFL players go down with minor to severe injuries, and at this point in the season, that could be costly.

Hopefully, the said players won't be out too long, especially if their teams are making an ever-important playoff push. Here are five notable injuries from Week 14.

Which Week 14 injuries are the worst?

#5 - Calais Campbell

The Baltimore Ravens stalwart, Calais Campbell, has been dealing with a lingering thigh injury that suffered another setback during yesterday's game against the Cleveland Browns.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Ravens’ DE Calais Campbell is questionable to return due to a thigh injury. Ravens’ DE Calais Campbell is questionable to return due to a thigh injury.

That's the unfortunate aspect of injuries that are not dealt with at the proper time. Players usually want to return to the field as soon as possible to help out their teams, but they often forget their bodies are meant to recover.

Playing through the pain is one thing, but allowing an injury to get much worse doesn't help any situation.

Calpbell's thigh injury could just be a sprain that needs more time to heal, but his status for next week's game is still up in the air.

#4 - Kareem Hunt

The Cleveland Browns won an important matchup against their divisional rivals, the Baltimore Ravens. The win was not without some loss, as running back Kareem Hunt suffered some sort of ankle injury and did not return for the rest of the game.

Ankle injuries can be one of the worst in football, especially for running backs.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Browns’ RB Kareem Hunt will undergo a precautionary MRI on his ankle Monday, but he and the team felt he could have returned to Sunday’s game if needed.



“He wanted to try and fight through it, but just did not think we should put him back out there,” said Kevin Stefanski. Browns’ RB Kareem Hunt will undergo a precautionary MRI on his ankle Monday, but he and the team felt he could have returned to Sunday’s game if needed.“He wanted to try and fight through it, but just did not think we should put him back out there,” said Kevin Stefanski.

Hunt proclaimed he was good to go and wanted to play through the pain, but the Browns staff stepped in and told him to take some rest. Some smart advice that the Browns running back should take as the team is now in the hunt for a wild-card playoff spot.

