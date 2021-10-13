NFL injury report: 5 notable injuries from Week 5 ft. Joe Burrow, Saquon Barkley and more

We are now at that stage of the NFL season when injuries pile up. Whether it's Joe Burrow or Saquon Barkley, every franchise has its own tale of woe to contend with. Every team will be wondering how long their star players will be away from the pitch. The Cincinnati Bengals desperately need their starting quarterback to return, while the New York Giants need Saquon Barkley to have a rushing offense. Other teams have their own concerns. Here are some of the players whose absence will have an impact on their team.

Joe Burrow and Saquon Barkley headline our injury report

#1 - Joe Burrow, QB, Cincinnati Bengals

Joe Burrow suffered a throat contusion in the Bengals' loss to the Green Bay Packers. A throat contusion is an injury to the neck that can cause swelling and change one's voice. There were no reports of Joe Burrow suffering any voice changes, but swelling was observed. He went to the hospital but has since been released. Joe Burrow is day-to-day and unless the swelling is so severe that it does not subside, he should be available for the next game.

#2 - Saquon Barkley, RB, New York Giants

Saquon Barkley is reported to have suffered a low-ankle sprain and is week-to-week. But he is definitely expected to miss next week. The good news for the Giants is that Barkley is known to be a quick healer who can return to action soon.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet #Giants star RB Saquon Barkley is believed to have suffered a low-ankle sprain, sources say, an injury that likely knocks him out next week. He'll have more tests, but he's best characterized as week-to-week. A fast healer, Barkley will work to miss only one week.

#3 - JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers

JuJu Smith-Schuster is arguably the best receiver on his team, but he dislocated a shoulder in Week 5. He is now expected to proceed with surgery and will be out for four months on the sidelines. It's a tough blow to the Steelers, who are already thin in that department.

#4 - Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, Kansas City Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs suffered a raft of injuries, the most prominent among which was Clyde Edwards-Helaire. He injured his knee in the third quarter against the Buffalo Bills when he sprained his MCL. He will be out for a few weeks before he returns.

#5 - Oday Aboushi, OG, Los Angeles Chargers

Oday Aboushi tore his ACL in Week 5 and his team's worst fears were confirmed when he was ruled out for the rest of the season.

Oday Aboushi @Oday_Aboushi75 Not the way I planned it to be but the plan was always meant to be..I’ll be back 🤟🏽🙏🏽 @ Orange County, California instagram.com/p/CU5IiVQFQLW/… Not the way I planned it to be but the plan was always meant to be..I’ll be back 🤟🏽🙏🏽 @ Orange County, California instagram.com/p/CU5IiVQFQLW/…

He will be a tough miss for the Chargers, who are looking to go deep into the season.

