Is Odell Beckham playing vs Vikings in Week 4?

Odell Beckham was a massive acquisition for the Browns' rise to power and he figures to be instrumental in helping to keep the Browns in control of their division. As such, Beckham's availability in Sunday's game is critical. Here's a look at what his impact (or lack thereof) could be on the game.

Is Odell Beckham Jr. playing today against the Vikings?

Odell Beckham Jr. isn't listed on the Browns' injury report and is slated to play in the game against the Minnesota Vikings. This is great news for the team in orange and white as they were at risk of missing both Jarvis Landry and Odell Beckham for the game.

Without their top two receivers on the team, the Browns' offense could easily stagnate.

However, with at least one of their top two guys ready to go, the Browns should still have the ability to stretch the field. Of course, with a rushing attack like the Browns have, Beckham shouldn't feel pressured to do it all if he does play.

That being said, having Odell Beckham Jr. in the fold will also make teams think twice about loading the line of scrimmage.

Beckham can burn cornerbacks at any time, so he will make teams choose between double-teaming the wide receiver or loading the line of scrimmage. Whatever the Vikings choose to do on defense, the Browns will have an advantage elsewhere to lean on.

Beckham has only played in one game this season. Last week, against the Chicago Bears, the ex-Giant had five catches for 77 yards. It was last week's game, so Beckham has momentum on his side if he suits up for the matchup.

He should be in better shape after knocking the rust off last week and could hit the ground running. The Vikings are ranked 28th in total defense, 27th in passing defense and 21st against the rush.

Despite their low defensive rankings, the Vikings still have some elite players on the defensive side of the ball in Danielle Hunter, Anthony Barr and Eric Kendricks. With a pass rusher as physically gifted as Hunter, it could force Baker Mayfield into some errant throws, which may hurt Beckham's productivity.

If they have it their way, the Browns would still like to see their former star on the field and return to his rightful place at the top of the pantheon of current NFL wide receivers.

