2021 Minnesota Vikings Fantasy Football preview: Breakouts, sleepers and busts

The Minnesota Vikings have two players ranked in the top 25 of the Pro Football Focus fantasy football rankings. Dalvin Cook and Justin Jefferson lead the way for the Vikings on and off the field.

Dalvin Cook checks in as the second-best running back option for fantasy football team owners, while Justin Jefferson is the seventh-best wide receiver option. The Minnesota Vikings offense will run through Dalvin Cook and Justin Jefferson this season, so these should be safe bets on the Vikings roster.

Outside of Cook and Jefferson, the Vikings have other positional players who could be late-round picks for fantasy football team owners. Here's a quick look at the potential fantasy football breakouts, sleepers, and busts on the Minnesota Vikings roster.

Minnesota Vikings fantasy football breakout candidates

Minnesota Vikings WR Justin Jefferson

Breakout: Justin Jefferson

The Minnesota Vikings got a massive steal when they selected Justin Jefferson in the 2020 NFL Draft. The Vikings' second-year wide receiver put together a great rookie season on and off the field.

On the field, Justin Jefferson caught 88 passes for 1,400 yards and seven touchdowns. Off the field, Jefferson racked up 270.2 fantasy football points for the teams that drafted him. The Minnesota Vikings wideout is projected to have a similar performance in 2021.

Justin Jefferson's 2021-2022 season projections

Targets: 126

126 Receptions: 86

86 Receiving yards: 1,363 yards

1,363 yards Touchdowns: 6

Justin Jefferson's 2021-2022 season projections are a touch lower, but if his rookie season was any indication of what he's capable of, Jefferson will surpass those totals.

Breakout: Dalvin Cook

Dalvin Cook had a fantasy football season to remember in 2020, posting 20+ fantasy points six times during the 2020 season. His performances in Week 8 and Week 9 were the highlights of the season. The Vikings running back scored 48.6 points in Week 8 and 39.2 fantasy points in Week 9.

Cook's massive performances during the 2020 season helped him register 337.8 fantasy points. The Vikings running back will look to record his third straight season with ten or more rushing touchdowns.

Dalvin Cook's 2021-2022 season projections

Attempts: 286

286 Rushing yards: 1,294 yards

1,294 yards Rushing touchdowns: 10

10 Receptions: 53.3

53.3 Targets: 63

63 Receiving yards: 374

374 Receiving touchdowns: 1

Dalvin Cook will be the focal point of the Vikings offense in 2021 and owing to that fact, Cook should surpass his projections and 2020 season totals.

Minnesota Vikings fantasy football sleeper candidates

Minnesota Vikings TE Irv Smith Jr.

Sleeper: Irv Smith Jr.

Irv Smith Jr. will enter his third season with the Minnesota Vikings. Smith caught 30 passes for 365 yards and five touchdowns for the Vikings in 2020. His production in 2020 surpassed his 2019 totals, when Smith had 311 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

The Minnesota Vikings parted ways with starting tight end Kyle Rudolph this off-season, who chose life in The Big Apple instead. That move should see Irv Smith have a more significant role in the Vikings' passing offense. With his improvements in year one and year two, Smith will likely have an even better year in 2021.

Irv Smith Jr.'s 2021-2022 Season Projections

Receptions: 51

51 Targets: 71

71 Receiving yards: 533

533 Touchdowns: 4

Irv Smith Jr. is only projected to have four touchdowns in 2021, but he should surpass his projections with a more prominent role in the Vikings offense.

Sleeper: Adam Thielen

Adam Thielen could see an increase in production with the massive boost from Justin Jefferson. Thielen has the potential to have a big year in 2021 with all the attention surrounding Jefferson and Cook.

The Vikings' veteran wideout posted 20+ fantasy points five times during the 2020 season. Thielen ended the 2020 fantasy football season with 252 total points.

Adam Thielen's 2021-2022 season projections

Receptions: 84

84 Targets: 116

116 Receiving yards: 1,092 yards

1,092 yards Touchdowns: 6

Adam Thielen should surpass the six touchdowns that he's projected to reach. The jump in receiving yards and receptions has a lot to do with Justin Jefferson's success during his rookie season.

Other possible sleeper pick: Kirk Cousins

Minnesota Vikings fantasy football bust

Minnesota Vikings Defense

Bust: Minnesota Vikings defense

The Minnesota Vikings are entering the 2021-2022 NFL season with the 15th-ranked fantasy football defense. Minnesota's defense is projected to have 101.4 fantasy points in 2021. Their fantasy production will be schedule-based, and team owners will need to bench the defense against top-tier NFL teams.

