×
Create
Notifications

Jets vs Patriots: Injury report and starting lineup - October 24 | NFL Week 7

New York Jets v Green Bay Packers
New York Jets v Green Bay Packers
Ian Van Roy
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Oct 24, 2021 12:36 AM IST
Preview

To the Patriots' delight, the New York Jets are in the midst of a typical rookie season with quarterback Zach Wilson chucking it all over the park. Sometimes he hits his playmakers with improbable throws and sometimes he throws it right to the opponent. As a result, the one win in 2021 should not be a shock. However, Zach Wilson will give his first second shot at a team. Will he show improvement?

The New England Patriots are very close to falling into a two-season hole after losing Tom Brady. Mac Jones appears to be getting better each week, but it isn't turning into wins. Can the Patriots get within a game of .500 with a win over the Jets? How is the health of the Patriots and Jets heading into their matchup?

New York Jets vs. New England Patriots injury report

New York Jets

PlayerPositionInjuryGame Status
CJ MosleyMLBHamstringDoubtful
Tyler KroftTEBackOut
Tevin ColemanRBHamstringQuestionable
Lamarcus JoynerFSTricepsOut
Mekhi BectonOTKnee - MCLQuestionable

The New York Jets will likely be without their starting linebacker CJ Mosley. Outside of his absence, the Jets will also miss Tyler Kroft and Lamarcus Joyner. Tevin Coleman and Mekhi Becton are questionable, leaving Zach Wilson with possibly even more on his plate than in the first matchup.

New England Patriots

PlayerPositionInjuryGame Status
Nick FolkKKneeQuestionable
Kyle Van NoyMLBGroinQuestionable
Dont'a HightowerOLBElbowQuestionable
Malcolm PerryWRFootQuestionable
Trent BrownOTCalfOut
James WhiteRBHipOut
Quinn NordinKAbdomenOut

The Patriots' kicking situation has been the most consistent story to come out of the injured reserve every week. Folk has been questionable and rookie Quinn Nordin will be out until Week Nine. Folk has been able to play, but he has missed kicks. Additionally, the Patriots will be in trouble at linebacker if Kyle Van Noy and Dont'a Hightower cannot play. Both are questionable.

The Patriots loaded on the run and dared Dak Prescott to beat them via the pass.
Prescott’s 445 yards passing are the most ever against a Bill Belichick defense in New England.
Bill f'd around and found out

New York Jets vs. New England Patriots starting lineup

New York Jets

Miami Dolphins v New England Patriots
Miami Dolphins v New England Patriots

QB - Zach Wilson | RB - Michael Carter | WR - Corey Davis, Jamison Crowder, Keelan Cole | TE - Tyler Kroft | OL - George Fant, Alijah Vera-Tucker, Connor McGovern, Greg Van Roten, Morgan Moses

DL - John Franklin-Myers, Bryce Huff, Sheldon Rankins, Quinnen Williams | LB - Quincy Williams, CJ Mosley, Blake Cashman | CB - Bryce Hall, Brandin Echols, Michael Carter II | S - Ashtyn Davis, Marcus Maye | K - Matt Ammendola | P - Thomas Morstead

Big Cat's NFL Power Rankings of teams with 2 wins. 1. Indianapolis Colts (2-4)
2. New England Patriots (2-4)
3. San Francisco 49ers (2-3)
4. Philadelphia Eagles (2-4)
5. Atlanta Falcons (2-3)
6. Washington Football Team (2-4)
7. Seattle Seahawks (2-4)

New England Patriots

QB - Mac Jones | RB - Damien Harris | WR - Nelson Agholor, Jakobi Meyers, Kendrick Bourne | TE - Hunter Henry | OL - Isaiah Wynn, Mike Onwenu, David Andrews, Shaq Mason, Justin Herron

Also Read

DL - Deatrich Wise, Lawrence Guy, Carl Davis | LB - Matt Judon, Dont'a Hightower, Kyle Van Noy | CB - JC Jackson, Jalen Mills, Joejuan Williams | S - Kyle Dugger, Devin McCourty | K - Nick Folk, | P - Jake Bailey

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar
comments icon
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी