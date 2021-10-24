Jets vs Patriots: Injury report and starting lineup - October 24 | NFL Week 7

To the Patriots' delight, the New York Jets are in the midst of a typical rookie season with quarterback Zach Wilson chucking it all over the park. Sometimes he hits his playmakers with improbable throws and sometimes he throws it right to the opponent. As a result, the one win in 2021 should not be a shock. However, Zach Wilson will give his first second shot at a team. Will he show improvement?

The New England Patriots are very close to falling into a two-season hole after losing Tom Brady. Mac Jones appears to be getting better each week, but it isn't turning into wins. Can the Patriots get within a game of .500 with a win over the Jets? How is the health of the Patriots and Jets heading into their matchup?

New York Jets vs. New England Patriots injury report

New York Jets

Player Position Injury Game Status CJ Mosley MLB Hamstring Doubtful Tyler Kroft TE Back Out Tevin Coleman RB Hamstring Questionable

Lamarcus Joyner FS Triceps Out Mekhi Becton OT Knee - MCL Questionable

The New York Jets will likely be without their starting linebacker CJ Mosley. Outside of his absence, the Jets will also miss Tyler Kroft and Lamarcus Joyner. Tevin Coleman and Mekhi Becton are questionable, leaving Zach Wilson with possibly even more on his plate than in the first matchup.

New England Patriots

Player Position Injury Game Status Nick Folk K Knee Questionable Kyle Van Noy MLB Groin Questionable Dont'a Hightower OLB Elbow Questionable Malcolm Perry WR Foot Questionable Trent Brown OT Calf Out James White RB Hip Out Quinn Nordin K Abdomen Out

The Patriots' kicking situation has been the most consistent story to come out of the injured reserve every week. Folk has been questionable and rookie Quinn Nordin will be out until Week Nine. Folk has been able to play, but he has missed kicks. Additionally, the Patriots will be in trouble at linebacker if Kyle Van Noy and Dont'a Hightower cannot play. Both are questionable.

Clarence Hill Jr @clarencehilljr The Patriots loaded on the run and dared Dak Prescott to beat them via the pass.

Prescott’s 445 yards passing are the most ever against a Bill Belichick defense in New England.

New York Jets vs. New England Patriots starting lineup

New York Jets

Miami Dolphins v New England Patriots

QB - Zach Wilson | RB - Michael Carter | WR - Corey Davis, Jamison Crowder, Keelan Cole | TE - Tyler Kroft | OL - George Fant, Alijah Vera-Tucker, Connor McGovern, Greg Van Roten, Morgan Moses

DL - John Franklin-Myers, Bryce Huff, Sheldon Rankins, Quinnen Williams | LB - Quincy Williams, CJ Mosley, Blake Cashman | CB - Bryce Hall, Brandin Echols, Michael Carter II | S - Ashtyn Davis, Marcus Maye | K - Matt Ammendola | P - Thomas Morstead

Big Cat @BarstoolBigCat Big Cat's NFL Power Rankings of teams with 2 wins. 1. Indianapolis Colts (2-4)

2. New England Patriots (2-4)

3. San Francisco 49ers (2-3)

4. Philadelphia Eagles (2-4)

5. Atlanta Falcons (2-3)

6. Washington Football Team (2-4)

New England Patriots

QB - Mac Jones | RB - Damien Harris | WR - Nelson Agholor, Jakobi Meyers, Kendrick Bourne | TE - Hunter Henry | OL - Isaiah Wynn, Mike Onwenu, David Andrews, Shaq Mason, Justin Herron

DL - Deatrich Wise, Lawrence Guy, Carl Davis | LB - Matt Judon, Dont'a Hightower, Kyle Van Noy | CB - JC Jackson, Jalen Mills, Joejuan Williams | S - Kyle Dugger, Devin McCourty | K - Nick Folk, | P - Jake Bailey

