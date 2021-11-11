Is Lamar Jackson playing tonight against the Miami Dolphins? 

Lamar Jackson is the heart of the Baltimore Ravens. Without Lamar Jackson sprinting around the gridiron, the team simply does not work to its fullest potential.

But it's a double-edged sword, as Jackson's repeated flirtations with hard hits often put the quarterback at risk for injuries. In a season in which his health has come into question several times, some may be wondering if Jackson is ready for tonight.

Will Lamar Jackson play tonight on Thursday Night Football?

Unlike earlier this season, Jackson wasn't on the injury report heading into the game and is expected to play every quarter, according to CBS Sports. Of course, should the Ravens blow out the Dolphins, Jackson will likely be pulled early.

However, as long as the game is competitive, he will be expected to play every snap barring injury.

Kevin Oestreicher @koestreicher34 In honor of Dolphins week for the Ravens, here’s Lamar Jackson dicing up Miami’s defense in Week 1 of the 2019 season



Jackson would finish the game completing 17-of-20 passes for 324 yards and five touchdowns, leading Baltimore to a 59-10 victory In honor of Dolphins week for the Ravens, here’s Lamar Jackson dicing up Miami’s defense in Week 1 of the 2019 seasonJackson would finish the game completing 17-of-20 passes for 324 yards and five touchdowns, leading Baltimore to a 59-10 victory https://t.co/Sb7Y60KS7z

For Ravens fans, teammates, and fantasy owners alike, this week appears to hopefully be a successful one for Jackson and the Ravens. The Ravens are currently 6-2 and are coming off arguably their best win of the season in a defeat over division rival Cincinnati Bengals.

Lamar Jackson @Lj_era8 The Athletic @TheAthletic



Before that game, during warmups, the two future NFL stars locked eyes: During a Florida high school playoff game in 2013, Lamar Jackson and Dalvin Cook combined for more than 700 total yards and eight touchdowns.Before that game, during warmups, the two future NFL stars locked eyes: bit.ly/3EJaKuB During a Florida high school playoff game in 2013, Lamar Jackson and Dalvin Cook combined for more than 700 total yards and eight touchdowns.Before that game, during warmups, the two future NFL stars locked eyes: bit.ly/3EJaKuB https://t.co/yfEdHRnUjA 🤣I definitely never touched them weightz in high school twitter.com/theathletic/st… 🤣I definitely never touched them weightz in high school twitter.com/theathletic/st…

The Dolphins currently have the 30th-ranked defense in the NFL, putting them in position to give up a lot of points to the Ravens. This bodes well for Jackson and company being able to hopefully control the game on the ground as well as through the air.

The last time the Ravens faced a struggling defense during the week, Jackson had his best game of the season.

Against the Indianapolis Colts' decimated secondary, Jackson put together a second-half for the ages. He finished the day with 442 yards, four touchdowns and zero interceptions.

He completed 37 of 42 passing attempts in the contest and rushed 14 times for 62 yards.

Baltimore Ravens v Denver Broncos

If the Dolphins play down to their defensive ranking, Jackson will have a great day in primetime. For many, this may be their first look at the Ravens, and Jackson hopes to give them plenty of reasons to believe in the team.

Of course, none of this would be occurring if Jackson was hurt. Since he's healthy, the expectations are that the Ravens will win against the Dolphins tonight.

Edited by LeRon Haire