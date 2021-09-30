Will Lamar Jackson play in Week 4 against the Denver Broncos?

Lamar Jackson went from king of the world to seemingly king of the scrapheap overnight. After defeating Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs, the Ravens went on to barely beat the Detroit Lions with the longest field goal kick in NFL history.

As the Ravens gear up to face the Denver Broncos, Jackson's availability is in doubt.

Lamar Jackson's health in question heading into Week 4

Jackson has dealt with stomach bugs and hip pain in recent days, and now has a back flare-up, according to Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman via Jamison Hensley.

Roman said he thought it was nothing serious but didn't offer any optimism.

"I don’t think it’s anything serious," Roman said. "But we’re just going to have to kind of wait and see. I think he’s going to be in good shape. We’ll wait and see."

Time is running out for the quarterback with Denver and Baltimore squaring off in three days. The Ravens will travel to Denver for the game so a decision will need to be made sooner than that.

Without Lamar Jackson, the Ravens' offense could be in trouble after suffering a heap of injuries over the last five weeks.

Rashod Bateman, Derek Wolfe, Marcus Peters, Ronnie Stanley, Gus Edwards, JK Dobbins, and others are all either questionable or out for this game. Without Jackson, the already shaky Ravens could be facing a knockout blow before the game even starts on Sunday.

Without Jackson, the Ravens would be rolling with Tyler Huntley, a second-year player who won the backup position battle by default after Trace McSorley suffered an injury. The most recent look at Huntley was a great one as he exploded in Week 3 of the preseason.

In the final preseason game against the Washington Football Team, Huntley completed 24 of 33 passes for 285 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions. This week's game could be his first action of the regular season.

Huntley played against backups during the rout, so expect a different Huntley to show up in the game if he plays. Expect the Ravens to try to win through ball control and clock management.

The Ravens will not be the same team without Jackson. If he doesn't play, odds are the quarterback will be back for Week 5.

