Lions vs Rams injury report and starting lineup - October 24 | NFL Week 7

Detroit Lions fans have had a painful 2021 season. They traded away their franchise quarterback for Jared Goff and have yet to win a football game this season.

Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Rams are as good as they've been in the Sean McVay era. However, the team has hit some turbulence over the last few weeks after barely defeating the Seattle Seahawks and losing to the Arizona Cardinals. That said, they are coming off a 38-3 win over the New York Giants and are looking to beat that score in Sunday's game.

Lions fans are hoping for a surprise win against their former quarterback and his new team. However, the possibility of another blowout defeat looms large.

But how healthy are both teams ahead of the clash?

Detroit Lions vs. Los Angeles Rams injury report

Detroit Lions

Player Position Injury Game Status Trey Flowers OLB Knee Questionable D'Andre Swift RB Groin Questionable T.J. Hockensen TE Knee Questionable

Frank Ragnow C Toe Out

The Detroit Lions are ravaged by injuries to their depth players, according to CBS Sports. However, they have most of their starters in tip-top shape. Except for Trey Flowers, D'Andre Swift, T.J. Hockensen and Frank Ragnow, the Lions cannot use their injury list as an excuse if they come up short on Sunday.

Los Angeles Rams

Player Position Injury Game Status Sony Michel RB Shoulder Questionable Jake Funk RB Hamstring Out Darious Williams DB Ankle Out Justin Hollins LB Pectoral Out Cam Akers RB Achillies Out

The Rams are relatively healthy. The most significant injury is Darious Williams, one of the starting cornerbacks. Without him to help lock down the secondary, the Lions may be able to move the ball more than some expect. Aside from him, other injuries will likely not affect the course of the game.

Joique Bell @JoiqueBell Jared Goff where’s that 🦍?! If you want to play in the D Imma need that Detroit GRIT‼️ Jared Goff where’s that 🦍?! If you want to play in the D Imma need that Detroit GRIT‼️ https://t.co/yairGNMJem

Detroit Lions vs. Los Angeles Rams starting lineup

Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions v Green Bay Packers

QB - Jared Goff | RB - D'Andre Swift | WR - Kalif Raymond, Amon-Ra St. Brown, KhaDarel Hodge | TE - TJ Hockenson | OL - Penei Sewell, Jonah Jackson, Evan Brown, Halapoulivaati Vaitai, Matt Nelson

Matthew Freedman @MattFtheOracle Just last year, Sean McVay won a PLAYOFF game started by John Wolford. McVay is 7-2 with Jared Goff not as his starter.Goff is 0-13 with McVay not as his coach. Just last year, Sean McVay won a PLAYOFF game started by John Wolford. McVay is 7-2 with Jared Goff not as his starter.Goff is 0-13 with McVay not as his coach.

DL - Michael Brockers, Alim McNeill, Nick Williams | LB - Trey Flowers, Alex Anzalone, Jalen Reeves-Maybin, Charles Harris | CB - Amani Oruwariye, Jerry Jacobs, AJ Parker | S - Will Harris, Tracy Walker III | K - Austin Seibert | P - Jack Fox

Los Angeles Rams

QB - Matthew Stafford | RB - Darrell Henderson Jr. | WR - Cooper Kupp, Robert Woods, Van Jefferson | TE - Tyler Higbee | OL - Andrew Whitworth, David Edwards, Brian Allen, Austin Corbett, Rob Havenstein

Also Read

DL - A'Shawn Robinson, Sebastian Joseph-Day, Aaron Donald | LB - Terrell Lewis, Kenny Young, Troy Reeder, Leonard Floyd | CB - Jalen Ramsey, Robert Rochell, David Long | S - Jordan Fuller, Taylor Rapp | K - Matt Gay | P - Johnny Hekker

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar