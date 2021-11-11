Is Marquise Brown playing tonight vs Dolphins in Week 10?

Marquise Brown is the top receiver for the Baltimore Ravens. When it comes to moving the ball through the air, he is the first read on most plays. To have a dynamic offense, the Ravens need to have a dynamic receiver. The Ravens know this, so Brown's availability is one of the main concerns for the team in any given week when his participation comes into question. Will Brown play tonight?

Will Marquise Brown play on Thursday Night Football?

According to CBS Sports, "Hollywood" Brown isn't listed on the injury report and is expected to be fully available against the Miami Dolphins tonight. He'll play all four quarters, barring a massive blowout or an in-game injury. This is good news for the Ravens, as the wide receiver was reportedly fighting a back injury earlier this week.

Jamison Hensley @jamisonhensley Encouraging news for Ravens WRs:



Sammy Watkins (hamstring) was a full participant Wednesday, which means he's likely playing after missing past three games.



Marquise Brown (back) was limited on Monday but practiced in full the past two days. He's not listed on injury report. Encouraging news for Ravens WRs:Sammy Watkins (hamstring) was a full participant Wednesday, which means he's likely playing after missing past three games.Marquise Brown (back) was limited on Monday but practiced in full the past two days. He's not listed on injury report.

With Marquise Brown available and Sammy Watkins trending to play, Lamar Jackson's offense may be as close to full strength as is possible in an injury-plagued season. Granted, Latavius Murray is also working through an injury that has left him questionable, but the Ravens can easily make up his production with Jackson.

Troy King🧙🏾‍♂️✨ @TKingMode Sammy Watkins target share from Weeks 1-4

🔹28%

🔹28%

🔹26%

🔹20%



Curious how his presence will impact Bateman Sammy Watkins target share from Weeks 1-4🔹28%🔹28%🔹26%🔹20% Curious how his presence will impact Bateman https://t.co/2YSPMQCz75

The return of important pieces for the Ravens is another blow to the Miami Dolphins, who are also fighting injuries. While the Ravens' questionable pieces are gearing up to play, the Dolphins' starting quarterback is on the bubble. Tua Tagovailoa is dealing with an injured finger and could be shaping up as a game-time decision.

Of course, this could be a ploy by Brian Flores, an ex-Belichick disciple, to confuse the Ravens before the initial kickoff. In a primetime game in a lost season, the Dolphins could be throwing caution to the wind against one of the best teams in the AFC. Expect the Dolphins to come out swinging.

They'll likely use trick plays, surprise onside kicks, and fake punts in an attempt to punch the Ravens in the mouth. If this happens, the Ravens will need as many receivers as possible to fight their way back. This is where Marquise Brown and Sammy Watkins could come in as important factors in the game.

Baltimore Ravens v Detroit Lions

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Considering both are expected to be on the field, the "comeback king" Ravens of 2021 have the ammo for big plays through the air if they need them. Otherwise, if the Dolphins come out flat, the Ravens will be able to run up the score through the air if they choose, which would be a boon for fantasy players to kick off their weekly matchup.

Edited by Windy Goodloe