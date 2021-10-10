×
Create
Notifications

Raiders vs. Bears: Starting lineup and injury report - October 10 | NFL 2021-22 Season 

Miami Dolphins v Las Vegas Raiders
Miami Dolphins v Las Vegas Raiders
Ian Van Roy
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Oct 10, 2021 01:36 AM IST
Preview

The Las Vegas Raiders are coming off their first loss of the season and are hoping to bounce back against the Chicago Bears in Week 5.

Derek Carr and Josh Jacobs have had injury issues in recent weeks and hope to right the ship on Sunday. Will the Raiders be able to avoid dropping two straight games?

The Chicago Bears named Justin Fields the team's starting quarterback moving forward. The Bears will be hoping for a win in the first game of a new era. Will Fields and the Bears be able to get the job done on Sunday?

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Chicago Bears injury report

Las Vegas Raiders

Josh Jacobs looks to be going full speed after missing the last two games with an ankle injury. #RaiderNation https://t.co/d6FACAmHZQ
PlayerPositionInjuryGame Status
Johnathan AbramSSShoulderQuestionable
Yannick NgakoueDEKneeQuestionable
Kelsean NixonDBLegQuestionable
Derek CarrierTEPectoralQuestionable
Peyton BarberRBFootQuestionable
Damon ArnetteCBGroinQuestionable
Trayvon MullenCBFootQuestionable
Javin WhiteLBKneeQuestionable
Jalen RichardRBFootQuestionable
Nicholas MorrowLBAnkleQuestionable
Darron LeeILBUndisclosedQuestionable
Trey QuinnWRUndisclosedQuestionable
Richie IncognitoOGCalfOut
Marcus MariotaQBQuadricepsQuestionable
Denzelle GoodOGKneeOut
Gerald McCoyDtKneeOut
Kamaal SeymourOTUndisclosedOut

The Las Vegas Raiders' injury situation isn't squeaky clean, but it isn't overwhelming, either. Johnathan Abram, Yannick Ngakoue, Peyton Barber and Trayvon Mullen are the newest names on the list. Josh Jacobs isn't listed and appears to be ready for Sunday.

Chicago Bears

PlayerPositionInjuryGame Status
Khalil MackOLBRibsQuestionable
JP HoltzTEQuadricepsQuestionable
Darnell MooneyWRGroinQuestionable
David MontgomeryRBKneeOut
Joel IyiegbuniweLBHamstringQuestionable
Danny TrevathanILBKneeQuestionable
Akiem HicksDEGroinQuestionable
Thomas IvesWRUndisclosedQuestionable
Larry BoromOGAnkleQuestionable
Teven JenkinsOTBackOut

Khalil Mack is the biggest name on the injury report this week. He is questionable with a rib injury. Outside of David Montgomery, Danny Trevathan, Akiem Hicks and Tarik Cohen, the roster is in great shape for Sunday's game.

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Chicago Bears starting lineups

Las Vegas Raiders

Las Vegas Raiders Training Camp
Las Vegas Raiders Training Camp

QB - Derek Carr | RB - Josh Jacobs | WRs - Henry Ruggs, Bryan Edwards, Hunter Renfrow | TE - Darren Waller | OL - Kolton Miller, John Simpson, Andre James, Jermaine Eluemunor, Alex Leatherwood

DL - Maxx Crosby, Quinton Jefferson, Johnathan Hankins, Yannick Ngakoue | LBs - Cory Littleton, Denzel Perryman, KJ Wright | CBs - Trayvon Mullen, Casey Hayward, Damon Arnette | S - Johnathan Abram, Tre'von Moehrig | K - Daniel Carlson | P - AJ Cole

Chicago Bears

Also Read

QB - Justin Fields | RB - Damien Williams | WRs - Allen Robinson, Darnell Mooney, Marquise Goodwin | TE - Cole Kmet | OL - Jason Peters, Cody Whitehair, Sam Mustipher, James Daniels, Germain Ifedi

DL - Akiem Hicks, Eddie Goldman, Bilal Nichols | LBs - Khalil Mack, Roquan Smith, Alec Ogletree, Robert Quinn | CBs - Jaylon Johnson, Kindle Vildor, Artie Burns | S - Tashaun Gipson, Eddie Jackson | K - Cairo Santos | P - Pat O'Donnell

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar
comments icon
live poll LIVE POLL

Q. Who will come out on top in Week 5?

Las Vegas Raiders

Chicago Bears

Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी