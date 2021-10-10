Raiders vs. Bears: Starting lineup and injury report - October 10 | NFL 2021-22 Season 

The Las Vegas Raiders are coming off their first loss of the season and are hoping to bounce back against the Chicago Bears in Week 5.
Derek Carr and Josh Jacobs have had injury issues in recent weeks and hope to right the ship on Sunday. Will the Raiders be able to avoid dropping two straight games?
The Chicago Bears named Justin Fields the team's starting quarterback moving forward. The Bears will be hoping for a win in the first game of a new era. Will Fields and the Bears be able to get the job done on Sunday?
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Chicago Bears injury report
Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders' injury situation isn't squeaky clean, but it isn't overwhelming, either. Johnathan Abram, Yannick Ngakoue, Peyton Barber and Trayvon Mullen are the newest names on the list. Josh Jacobs isn't listed and appears to be ready for Sunday.
Chicago Bears
Khalil Mack is the biggest name on the injury report this week. He is questionable with a rib injury. Outside of David Montgomery, Danny Trevathan, Akiem Hicks and Tarik Cohen, the roster is in great shape for Sunday's game.
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Chicago Bears starting lineups
Las Vegas Raiders
QB - Derek Carr | RB - Josh Jacobs | WRs - Henry Ruggs, Bryan Edwards, Hunter Renfrow | TE - Darren Waller | OL - Kolton Miller, John Simpson, Andre James, Jermaine Eluemunor, Alex Leatherwood
DL - Maxx Crosby, Quinton Jefferson, Johnathan Hankins, Yannick Ngakoue | LBs - Cory Littleton, Denzel Perryman, KJ Wright | CBs - Trayvon Mullen, Casey Hayward, Damon Arnette | S - Johnathan Abram, Tre'von Moehrig | K - Daniel Carlson | P - AJ Cole
Chicago Bears
Also Read
QB - Justin Fields | RB - Damien Williams | WRs - Allen Robinson, Darnell Mooney, Marquise Goodwin | TE - Cole Kmet | OL - Jason Peters, Cody Whitehair, Sam Mustipher, James Daniels, Germain Ifedi
DL - Akiem Hicks, Eddie Goldman, Bilal Nichols | LBs - Khalil Mack, Roquan Smith, Alec Ogletree, Robert Quinn | CBs - Jaylon Johnson, Kindle Vildor, Artie Burns | S - Tashaun Gipson, Eddie Jackson | K - Cairo Santos | P - Pat O'Donnell
Q. Who will come out on top in Week 5?
Las Vegas Raiders
Chicago Bears