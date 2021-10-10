Raiders vs. Bears: Starting lineup and injury report - October 10 | NFL 2021-22 Season 

The Las Vegas Raiders are coming off their first loss of the season and are hoping to bounce back against the Chicago Bears in Week 5.

Derek Carr and Josh Jacobs have had injury issues in recent weeks and hope to right the ship on Sunday. Will the Raiders be able to avoid dropping two straight games?

The Chicago Bears named Justin Fields the team's starting quarterback moving forward. The Bears will be hoping for a win in the first game of a new era. Will Fields and the Bears be able to get the job done on Sunday?

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Chicago Bears injury report

Las Vegas Raiders

Kevin Bolinger @KevinFOX5Vegas Josh Jacobs looks to be going full speed after missing the last two games with an ankle injury. #RaiderNation Josh Jacobs looks to be going full speed after missing the last two games with an ankle injury. #RaiderNation https://t.co/d6FACAmHZQ

Player Position Injury Game Status Johnathan Abram SS Shoulder Questionable Yannick Ngakoue DE Knee Questionable Kelsean Nixon DB Leg Questionable Derek Carrier TE Pectoral Questionable Peyton Barber RB Foot Questionable Damon Arnette CB Groin Questionable Trayvon Mullen CB Foot Questionable Javin White LB Knee Questionable Jalen Richard RB Foot Questionable Nicholas Morrow LB Ankle Questionable Darron Lee ILB Undisclosed Questionable Trey Quinn WR Undisclosed Questionable Richie Incognito OG Calf Out Marcus Mariota QB Quadriceps Questionable Denzelle Good OG Knee Out Gerald McCoy Dt Knee Out Kamaal Seymour OT Undisclosed Out

The Las Vegas Raiders' injury situation isn't squeaky clean, but it isn't overwhelming, either. Johnathan Abram, Yannick Ngakoue, Peyton Barber and Trayvon Mullen are the newest names on the list. Josh Jacobs isn't listed and appears to be ready for Sunday.

Chicago Bears

Player Position Injury Game Status Khalil Mack OLB Ribs Questionable JP Holtz TE Quadriceps Questionable Darnell Mooney WR Groin Questionable David Montgomery RB Knee Out Joel Iyiegbuniwe LB Hamstring Questionable Danny Trevathan ILB Knee Questionable Akiem Hicks DE Groin Questionable Thomas Ives WR Undisclosed Questionable Larry Borom OG Ankle Questionable Teven Jenkins OT Back Out

Khalil Mack is the biggest name on the injury report this week. He is questionable with a rib injury. Outside of David Montgomery, Danny Trevathan, Akiem Hicks and Tarik Cohen, the roster is in great shape for Sunday's game.

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Chicago Bears starting lineups

Las Vegas Raiders

Las Vegas Raiders Training Camp

QB - Derek Carr | RB - Josh Jacobs | WRs - Henry Ruggs, Bryan Edwards, Hunter Renfrow | TE - Darren Waller | OL - Kolton Miller, John Simpson, Andre James, Jermaine Eluemunor, Alex Leatherwood

DL - Maxx Crosby, Quinton Jefferson, Johnathan Hankins, Yannick Ngakoue | LBs - Cory Littleton, Denzel Perryman, KJ Wright | CBs - Trayvon Mullen, Casey Hayward, Damon Arnette | S - Johnathan Abram, Tre'von Moehrig | K - Daniel Carlson | P - AJ Cole

Chicago Bears

QB - Justin Fields | RB - Damien Williams | WRs - Allen Robinson, Darnell Mooney, Marquise Goodwin | TE - Cole Kmet | OL - Jason Peters, Cody Whitehair, Sam Mustipher, James Daniels, Germain Ifedi

DL - Akiem Hicks, Eddie Goldman, Bilal Nichols | LBs - Khalil Mack, Roquan Smith, Alec Ogletree, Robert Quinn | CBs - Jaylon Johnson, Kindle Vildor, Artie Burns | S - Tashaun Gipson, Eddie Jackson | K - Cairo Santos | P - Pat O'Donnell

