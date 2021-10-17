Raiders vs Broncos: Injury report and starting lineup - October 17 | NFL 2021-22 Season 

Publish on Sat Oct 16 at 4:25 PM EST

The Las Vegas Raiders hit the reset button on their franchise over the last week after ousting head coach Jon Gruden. The team may be over .500, but interim head coaches tend to struggle and rarely succeed. That said, the Raiders have a perfectly timed game against the Denver Broncos, who are also in free fall.

The Denver Broncos started 3-0, but just two weeks later, they're battling to remain over .500. The team's endured a slew of injuries to their team offensively and defensively. They too have a perfectly timed game against the Las Vegas Raiders who are also in free fall. How healthy are both teams heading into the contest? Here's a look using data from CBS Sports.

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Denver Broncos injury report

Las Vegas Raiders

Player Position Injury Game Status Johnathan Hankins DT Hip Doubtful Quinton Jefferson DT Back Questionable Marcus Mariota QB Quadriceps Questionable

Richie Incognito OG Calf Questionable Gerald McCoy DT Knee Out Denzelle Good OG Knee Out

The Las Vegas Raiders are getting healthier by the day. Marcus Mariota might be able to play in this game for the first time since Week One. Richie Incognito may be able to play as well. Unfortunately, the Raiders are looking to be without Johnathan Hankins barring a miracle and Gerald McCoy is out for the game. Essentially, the biggest losses are on defense.

Denver Broncos

Player Position Injury Game Status Melvin Gordon RB Hip Questionable Kareem Jackson SS Back Questionable Jerry Jeudy WR Ankle Out Michael Ojemudia CB Hamstring Questionable Mike Boone RB Quadriceps Questionable Albert Okwuegbunam TE Hamstring Out KJ Hamler WR Knee Out Bradley Chubb OLB Ankle Out Josey Jewell ILB Pectoral Out

The Broncos' injury report reads like a first grade attendance sheet. The Broncos are missing two of their top three wide receivers, one of their biggest pass rushers, and plenty of depth pieces. Kareem Jackson and Melvin Gordon are on the bubble to play. Essentially, there is not a position group on the team that hasn't been dinged by injuries.

Andrew Brandt @AndrewBrandt What Jon Gruden did was repugnant, that's not in debate.

But NFL's diversion here is diabolical: focusing on then-ESPN broadcaster who wouldn't join NFL for five more years.

This case was about the Washington franchise.

Gruden was sacrificed for the greater (NFL owners) good. What Jon Gruden did was repugnant, that's not in debate.

But NFL's diversion here is diabolical: focusing on then-ESPN broadcaster who wouldn't join NFL for five more years.

This case was about the Washington franchise.

Gruden was sacrificed for the greater (NFL owners) good.

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Denver Broncos starting lineup

Las Vegas Raiders

Chicago Bears v Las Vegas Raiders

QB - Derek Carr | RB - Josh Jacobs | WR - Henry Ruggs, Hunter Renfrow, Bryan Edwards | TE - Darren Waller | OL - Kolton Miller, John Simpson, Andre James, Alex Leatherwood, Brandon Parker

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Raiders’ QB Derek Carr on Jon Gruden: “I love the man, I hate the sin.” Raiders’ QB Derek Carr on Jon Gruden: “I love the man, I hate the sin.” https://t.co/WFlwxwUAxo

DL - Maxx Crosby, Quinton Jefferson, Johnathan Hankins, Yannick Ngakoue | LB - Cory Littleton, Denzel Perryman, KJ Wright | CB - Nate Hobbs, Casey Hayward, Amik Robertson | S - Johnathan Abram, Tre'von Moehrig | K - Daniel Carlson | P - AJ Cole

Denver Broncos

Also Read

QB - Teddy Bridgewater | RB - Melvin Gordon, Javonte Williams | WR - Courtland Sutton, Tim Patrick, Kendall Hinton | TE - Noah Fant | OL - Garrett Bolles, Dalton Risner, Lloyd Cushenberry III, Graham Glasgow, Bobby Massie

DL - Shelby Harris, Mike Purcell, Dre'Mont Jones | LB - Malik Reed, Alexander Johnson, Justin Strnad, Von Miller | CB - Kyle Fuller, Patrick Surtain, Bryce Callahan | S - Kareem Jackson, Justin Simmons | K - Brandon McManus | P - Sam Martin

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar