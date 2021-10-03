Rob Gronkowski injury: how long will Bucs star be out for?

Rob Gronkowski won't play against the New England Patriots on Sunday night. Gronkowski is out of the big game due to a rib injury he sustained against the Rams last week. It's a seismic blow for the Bucs and the headline writers. Gronkowski was expected to make his return to Foxborough alongside Tom Brady. Now the quarterback must go it alone without his most trusted teammate.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Bucs’ TE Rob Gronkowski is not making the trip to New England today due to his rib injury and he will be out Sunday night vs. New England, per sources. Bucs’ TE Rob Gronkowski is not making the trip to New England today due to his rib injury and he will be out Sunday night vs. New England, per sources.

The Bucs still have plenty of weapons on offense for Brady, however, the more pressing question is how much time Gronkowski will miss. It is a surprising development given Gronkowski's history of playing through pain. The former Patriot prides himself on being there for his teammates regardless of the knocks and injuries he carried.

How much time will Gronkowski miss?

Rib injuries are no joke. They can impair every part of a person's life: from breathing to running and even one's ability to sit up straight. Gronkowski took a huge hit and was unprotected when the Rams defender smashed him. Gronkowski wasn't wearing a rib protector or flak jacket, leaving his ribs unprotected.

Jordan Schultz @Schultz_Report 🚨 Sources: Rob Gronkowski (ribs) officially OUT Week 4 against the Pats. It’s worth noting that Gronk - during his one-year retirement - discussed rushing back from injury as a key issue/reason why he stepped away from football. 🚨 🚨 Sources: Rob Gronkowski (ribs) officially OUT Week 4 against the Pats. It’s worth noting that Gronk - during his one-year retirement - discussed rushing back from injury as a key issue/reason why he stepped away from football. 🚨

Last season, Drew Brees returned after four weeks on the sideline recovering from 11 broken ribs. Gronkowski's injury doesn't seem so severe, however as noted by the tweet above, Gronkowski doesn't wish to rush back from injuries as he did in New England.

The future Hall of Famer is incredibly tough. The big tight end attracts big hits whenever he steps onto the field, and he won't wish to come back prematurely and hurt himself again. However, playing through injuries has hampered him in the past. Gronkowski needs to weigh up his personal health against the health of the team.

One advantage the Bucs have is the plethora of weapons on offense. In later years up in New England, Gronkowski was the only elite offensive piece. The Bucs have so many weapons to call upon that they could let Gronkowski sit out a little longer, ensuring his long-term health.

Gronkowski will surely miss at least three weeks of action. Considering that he doesn't want to rush his return, it could be longer. The Bucs' medical staff must determine the pros and cons of having a fully fit Gronkowski on the field in the latter stages of the year.

Gronkowski's injury is a loss for everyone involved. The NFL world was desperate to see how Gronkowski would play against a defense led by Bill Belichick. Instead, Gronkowski will watch it on TV, and he might be watching games on TV for the foreseeable future.

