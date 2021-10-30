Will Eric Ebron play in Week 8 against Browns? Latest update on Steelers TE 

For the first time in eons, Eric Ebron's Pittsburgh Steelers are entering the mid-season in last place in the AFC North with a fully healthy franchise quarterback. Unfortunately, the entire team has not been healthy in 2021. The team is without Juju Smith-Schuster and their tight end Eric Ebron was added to the injury report on Thursday, according to Pro Football Talk.

Will Ebron be ready for the important divisional showdown against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday?

Will Eric Ebron be ready for Week 8?

The tight end hasn't had as big of a role this year and has even commented publicly on the decrease in usage. However, an injury to Ebron would still be felt on a team without Juju Smith-Schuster that is fighting for their lives in the AFC North.

Brooke Pryor @bepryor Eric Ebron added to the injury report today as a limited participant with a hamstring injury. Melvin Ingram also limited.



Eric Ebron was a limited participant in practice with a hamstring injury. The timing of the injury is troubling. He was a full participant in practice this week leading up to the limited practice. Meaning, he must have suffered the injury during practice. With a fresh hamstring injury and after missing practice on Friday, Ebron is officially out for Week 8.

Brooke Pryor @bepryor Eric Ebron is OUT with a hamstring injury. Melvin Ingram (groin) is doubtful. Neither practiced Friday.



In six games, the tight end has seven catches for 47 yards in 2021. It hasn't been the season he expected or wanted. Last year, Ebron had 56 catches for 558 yards and five touchdowns. For Ebron's sake, he should be hoping that the Steelers are hiding him as a secret weapon for later in the season.

He is currently the backup behind rookie Pat Freiermuth, who the Steelers hope can develop into a star tight end. It seems the Steelers are electing to prime the position for the future instead of taking solid but limited production now with Ebron. Ebron turns 29 years old in April.

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Dallas Cowboys

Ebron's best season in the NFL came in 2018 when the tight end had 66 receptions for 750 yards and 13 touchdowns. With that level of production coming so recently, it is curious why the Steelers elected not to give Ebron the 2021 season to prove his worth while letting rookie Freiermuth develop first.

Freiermuth has 18 catches for 158 yards and a touchdown in 2021.

Edited by Henno van Deventer