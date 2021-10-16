Will Lamar Jackson play in Week 6 against the Chargers?

Many were bracing for a down year from Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens after injuries mounted to their defense and the running back room. To the pleasure of their fans and their rivals' dismay, the team has only gotten better.

However, if the injury bug hits Lamar Jackson, reality will set in immediately for the Ravens. Therefore, his health is paramount.

Will Lamar Jackson play this week?

Lamar Jackson seems to have avoided the injury bug, but has been unable to dodge the flu bug as the quarterback has appeared on the Ravens' injury report with an illness. Per Draft Kings, the sickness is not Covid-19 related.

This is the second time since the leadup to the Broncos game that the quarterback has been sick. Jackson did not practice Thursday, and his game status is in question.

What is going on with Jackson? Nagging injuries are common for scrambling quarterbacks, but nagging illnesses that come and go are an oddity. The sickness leading up to the Broncos game was allegedly a stomach ailment.

However, could something more be going on? If Jackson appears on the injury report and misses practice for a third time in future weeks, the Ravens would be smart to investigate the possible cause of these "illnesses."

The quarterback famously had to leave in the middle of a game due to "cramps." Many speculated that the cramps were the result of something the quarterback may have eaten. The hope is that Jackson is not battling any type of long-term illness that could jeopardize not only his health but his status for future games as well.

The Ravens will face the Los Angeles Chargers this Sunday. The Chargers are one of the best teams in the AFC at the moment with a 4-1 record. Lamar Jackson hopes to suit up and play, despite being on the injury report with an illness.

That said, if the illness persists and Jackson is unable to play, the Ravens will likely lose the game. Their backup quarterback is Tyler Huntley, a practice squad quarterback who beat out Trace McSorely because of McSorely suffering an injury.

Needless to say, it would be a nearly impossible task for Huntley or any Ravens quarterback not named Jackson to defeat Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers.

