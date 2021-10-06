NFL injury roundup: Jimmy Garoppolo and four other notable injury setbacks from Week 4

Injury is never a word that football teams want to hear too often. NFL teams hope that only minor injuries will occur, if any at all, and injured players will miss only a week or so of playing time.

However, some players are more prone to injury than others and they seem to always land on injured reserve for a specified amount of time.

Here's a look at five notable injury concerns from Week 4.

Which injury is the worst and most important?

#1 - Jimmy Garoppolo - San Francisco 49ers

It's time for the San Francisco 49ers to cut ties with Jimmy Garoppolo and the hope that he is the savior for their franchise. Garoppolo has been underwhelming in his tenure with the 49ers and can't seem to stay healthy.

Even when he does suit up to play, there are too many crucial turnovers and costly mistakes that end up as losses for the 49ers.

Garoppolo injured his calf during Sunday's game and there is no timetable for his return, but the consensus is that there's a good chance that he may have possibly played his last down as a 49er.

It's time to start Trey Lance to see if he is worth the investment as the third pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

#2 - David Montgomery - Chicago Bears

The Chicago Bears can't seem to catch a break, as the team has struggled a bit this season, and it would appear their bad luck continues.

David Montgomery went down with an apparent knee injury and the team got word today that he will be out for at least 4-5 weeks with a sprained knee.

Losing Montgomery for the season would have been a huge hit for the Chicago Bears offense, which has been stagnant as of late.

The Bears will need all the help they can get if they are to keep pace in the NFC North with the Green Bay Packers. The Bears are currently two games behind the Packers with a 2-2 record.

#3 - Teddy Bridgewater - Denver Broncos

Just went it seemed that everything was going right for the Denver Broncos and Teddy Bridgewater, an injury that knocked things right out of balance. Bridgewater suffered a concussion during Sunday's game.

Establish The Run @EstablishTheRun Injuries from today we're watching:* David Montgomery (knee)

* Antonio Gibson (undisclosed)

* Jimmy Garoppolo (calf)

* Teddy Bridgwater (concussion)

* Will Fuller (hand)

* Tony Jones (ankle)

* Dyami Brown (knee)

* Logan Thomas (hammy) Injuries from today we're watching:* David Montgomery (knee)

* Antonio Gibson (undisclosed)

* Jimmy Garoppolo (calf)

* Teddy Bridgwater (concussion)

* Will Fuller (hand)

* Tony Jones (ankle)

* Dyami Brown (knee)

* Logan Thomas (hammy)

The Broncos lost their perfect record to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. The final score of 23-7 was telling in that the Broncos needed Bridgewater to be healthy for a chance to win the game.

The AFC West is currently stacked with talent this season as the Broncos, Los Angeles Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders are all 3-1 after Week 4.

Backup quarterback Drew Lock might not have what it takes to keep the Broncos winning in place of Bridgewater. He could easily miss the next two games as he must now clear concussion protocol.

#4 - Antoine Winfield Jr. - Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were successful in helping Tom Brady secure his final win against all 32 teams on Thursday. His former team, the New England Patriots, nearly won but kicker Nick Folk botched a game-winning field goal.

The win was monumental for the Bucs but a significant injury was the cost of that win. Starting safety Antoine Winfield Jr. suffered a concussion and will have to clear concussion protocol in order to play Sunday against the Miami Dolphins.

The Bucs cannot afford to lose any more players in the secondary as Winfield and starting cornerback Carlton Davis were both injured in the game. The Bucs are already currently without cornerbacks Sean Murphy-Bunting and Jamel Dean.

#5 - Jabrill Peppers - New York Giants

The New York Giants finally secured their first win of the season against the New Orleans Saints, but the celebration for that win was short-lived.

Starting safety Jabrill Peppers went down during the game with an apparent hamstring injury and is now being evaluated to determine how serious the injury is.

The Giants are currently struggling to find their identity with this newly rebuilt team, and Peppers is one of the most talented players on the roster. If he is sidelined for 1-3 games, the secondary could face some major problems.

Edited by LeRon Haire