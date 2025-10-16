NFL insider notes on trade deadline: Cowboys in the mix of teams eyeing Trey Hendrickson, and more

With the NFL trade deadline a little more than two weeks away, talk is already starting to heat up on players that may be moved before 4 p.m. on November 4. Here’s the latest on two players expected to be available.

NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Cincinnati Bengals - Source: Imagn

TREY HENDRICKSON

During his contract standoff before the season began, I mentioned that the Bengals would likely look to move Hendrickson either before the season or at the deadline rather than sign him to the long-term contract he desired, and that is turning out to be the case.

The Bengals gave Hendrickson a pay raise of $14 million this season rather than the multi-year deal he wanted. This means at the conclusion of the season, the nine-year veteran will hit the free-agent market. With the Bengals record presently at 2-4 and the situation likely to get worse as the season progresses, it only makes sense for the team to move him now and collect extra selections for the 2026 NFL Draft. Six games into the season, Hendrickson has four sacks on his ledger, somewhat disappointing for a pass rusher who registered 17.5 sacks each of the past two seasons. Yet sources point out Hendrickson’s opportunities have been limited in the early going, as opponents have chosen to run the ball after building large leads in many of these games.

So which teams will be interested in Hendrickson, according to league sources?

There have been several reports that the San Francisco 49ers will be knocking on the Bengals’ door in the attempt to acquire Hendrickson, and I’m told this is true. The Niners lost Nick Bosa for the season after the Pro Bowl pass rusher tore his ACL during a Week 3 contest against the Arizona Cardinals.

I’m told the Indianapolis Colts, a team that has surprised many this season, are one of the teams that will make an outreach for Hendrickson. Despite being one of the better pass-rushing teams in the league, the Colts would like to add veteran depth at the edge spot.

The Philadelphia Eagles are another team expected to make a bid for Hendrickson. They are one of the worst pass-rushing teams in the league, as free agent signings Azeez Ojulari as well as Joshua Uche have offered little to no impact this season.

Finally, sources say they believe the Dallas Cowboys will be in the market for Hendrickson, assuming they are still in the playoff mix come November. The team needs a pass rusher, they presently own eight picks in the 2026 NFL draft, including a pair of first-rounders and Jerry Jones told Todd Archer of ESPN, “The Cowboys got our eyes really open in ways we can help this defense.”

Carolina Panthers v Seattle Seahawks - Source: Getty

TARIQ WOOLEN

Rumors are that Woolen, a fifth-round pick of the Seattle Seahawks in 2022 who went on to become a Pro Bowl player as a rookie, is on the trading block. And sources confirmed to me that the team will look to move the cornerback, who is in the final year of his rookie deal, before the trade deadline.

Woolen started off with a bang, intercepting six passes and breaking up 16 more during his first year in the league, but he has not come close to that interception number since. The past two seasons, he has had a combined five interceptions, though he was credited with 25 PBU’s during that time. Five games into the 2025 season, Woolen has no picks and broke up just a single pass.

Speculation is that, depending on the price, the Las Vegas Raiders will be in the market for Woolen. This not only fills a need at cornerback for the team, but it reunites Woolen with Pete Carroll, who was in part responsible for drafting the defensive back out of UTSA back in 2022.

The other rumor I’m hearing is a possible straight up trade to the Miami Dolphins for running back De’Von Achane, a move the Seahawks would make if the opportunity existed. Even if no such deal is available, Seattle could make a move for the ball carrier if Miami continues to lose games and chooses to sell off pieces. Achane would bring the speed and home run-hitting ability not presently found at running back for the Seahawks.

About the author Tony Pauline Pauline is among the foremost experts in the NFL Draft with over 20 years of experience in the industry. Over the past two decades, he has contributed to Sports Illustrated, USA Today and has also worked with PhiladelphiaEagles.com.





He has also covered the NFL Draft for the SNY TV network since 2006 and is an authority on the NFL Draft for NewYorkGiants.com.



Come NFL Draft time, be sure to check out Tony Pauline's page at Sportskeeda.



Pauline is also powering Sportskeeda's Mock Draft Simulator with updated rankings and scouting reports on prospects for the upcoming NFL season. Know More

