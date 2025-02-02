NFL insider’s diary: Inside Bears HC Ben Johnson’s 2025 NFL Draft plan and latest on Saints’ coaching search

Three days of padded practice at the 2025 Senior Bowl have been completed as has the game, and this year’s edition has come to a close. Most of the crowd departed after Wednesday’s practice, as did several players who pulled out of the game. We have the inside scoop on why one highly rated prospect could not play, despite his desire to participate.

Top takeaways from the 2025 Senior Bowl

Shemar Turner's unavailbilty was cause for disappointment

There was a bit of disappointment when Texas A&M star defensive lineman Shemar Turner was unable to participate at the Senior Bowl. There are reports Turner had a rod placed in his leg, which are true. Yet the story runs deeper than that.

I am told Turner was actually diagnosed with a stress fracture in his right shin last August, before the season even began. In order to allow him to play, the rod was inserted into his leg to repair the stress fracture, a procedure some have questioned. Two months later in October, a second x-ray showed no improvement of the stress fracture, yet the school allowed Turner to continue playing. He had to pull out of the Senior Bowl as a result, and his training schedule for predraft workouts such as the combine and pro day has been disrupted.

I’m told stress fractures like Turner suffered usually take three or four weeks to heal if rested. Had A&M followed the proper procedure and allowed the stress fracture to heal with rest rather than rushing him onto the field, it’s likely Turner would be 100 percent at present time.

NCAA Football: New Mexico State at Texas A&M - Source: Imagn

Ben Johnson looks to replacte Lions' plan with 2025 NFL Draft

It should come as a surprise to no one, but the Chicago Bears will look to add multiple new faces on the offensive line in the offseason. Ben Johnson is expected to replicate what was done in Detroit and bring in a lot of big-bodied blockers. I’m told the priority is interior offensive linemen.

There is an opinion the team could look to trade the 10th pick and move down, collecting additional selections and loading up on blockers. If they can’t move that pick, the obvious targets would be Will Campbell of LSU or Kelvin Banks Jr. of Texas. The Bears like Josh Conerly Jr. of Oregon, who could be a target if they are able to trade down, and Wyatt Milum of West Virginia, who they view as a second-round guard.

The team needs help at two if not three spots on the interior offensive line, depending on whether they choose to try and bring back Teven Jenkins, who is scheduled to be a UFA in March. I’m told the team has high expectations for Kiran Amegadjie, the third-round pick from Yale last year, and he is expected to challenge for the starting spot at left tackle this summer.

NFL: Philadelphia Eagles at Baltimore Ravens - Source: Imagn

Kellen Moore switches up plans in New Orleans as 2025 Draft approaches

Following up on the situation in New Orleans, I’m told the team is informing candidates they previously interviewed they are out of the running, as Kellen Moore is the person they have chosen to be their head coach of the future. Sources tell me Aaron Glenn was their top candidate, but it seems the team’s former defensive backs coach was not interested working under Mickey Loomis.

