NFL International Games: Everything we know so far

The NFL International Games Series is a set of American football games during the NFL regular season that are played outside the United States. These games are played all around the world, and they give non-American-based fans the chance to see some of football's biggest stars live in action.

The first official NFL International Game was played on Oct. 28, 2007, between the New York Giants and Miami Dolphins in London. Since then, over 30 games have been played under the banner. In this piece, we will look at 2023's International Games, the venues, and the history of the event. So, without further ado, let's get to it.

NFL International Games 2023 Schedule

In March 2023, the NFL announced the schedule for this season's International Games. This schedule consists of the opponents, dates and locations for the five international games being played across London and Frankfurt, Germany.

The first International Game will be held at Wembley Stadium, England, when the Jacksonville Jaguars take on the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023. This game will be the Jaguars' record 10th regular-season home game in London.

The last International Game for 2023 will take place at Frankfurt Stadium, Germany, when the Indianapolis Colts host the New England Patriots on Nov. 12, 2023.

Here is the complete schedule for the 2023 NFL International Games:

DATE TEAMS STADIUM TIME October 1 (Week 4) Atlanta Falcons vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Wembley Stadium 09:30 a.m. ET October 8 (Week 5) Buffalo Bills vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Tottenham Hotspur Stadium 09:30 a.m. ET October 15 (Week 6) Baltimore Ravens vs. Tennessee Titans Tottenham Hotspur Stadium 09:30 a.m. ET November 5 (Week 9) Miami Dolphins vs. Kansas City Chiefs Frankfurt Stadium 09:30 a.m. ET November 12 (Week 10) Indianapolis Colts vs. New England Patriots Frankfurt Stadium 09:30 a.m. ET

NFL European Games 2023

All five International Games in the 2023 NFL season will take place in Europe. That shouldn't come as a surprise, as the NFL has a large fan base in the continent.

There are three London games in 2023, starting with the Wembley Stadium game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Jacksonville Jaguars on Oct. 1. This game will take place on Week 4 at 9:30 a.m. ET.

The second NFL European game comes just a week later, as the Buffalo Bills do battle against the Jaguars. This match will be played at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium at 9:30 a.m. ET. It will be the Jaguars' second and last International Game for the season.

The third European game will take place on Oct. 15, when the Lamar Jackson-led Baltimore Ravens face off against Derick Henry's Tennessee Titans at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The game will take place at 9:30 a.m. ET.

Next on the schedule is a Week 9 game between the Miami Dolphins and Kansas City Chiefs. The game will mark the return of Tyreek Hill to face his former team and will happen at the Frankfurt Stadium on Nov. 5 at 9:30 a.m. ET.

Last but not least is the Nov. 12 International Game between the Colts and the Patriots. The game will take place at the Frankfurt Stadium at 9:30 a.m. ET.

NFL International Game Venues

The Wembley Stadium in London, United Kingdom, will host one International Game in the 2023 NFL season. This game will see the Atlanta Falcons take on the Jacksonville Jaguars on Oct. 1. It will be the first overseas game for the season.

The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, also in the United Kingdom, will host two NFL games, first in Week 5 and then a week later in Week 6.

Last but not least is the Frankfurt Stadium in Germany. This stadium will host the last two International Games in 2023.

NFL International Games History

Since the start of the series in 2007, 28 games have been played in London and three in Mexico City.

The new annual international schedule sets out the process for at least four games per year. Franchises are then able to volunteer to give up additional home games in other years.

The Jaguars did just that in the 2022 season and appear committed to playing one game in London. The 2023 NFL International Games are just the latest in a series of highly anticipated overseas contests in the NFL's illustrious history.

NFL International Games Broadcast Information (How to Watch)

Fans in the UK can watch the 2023 NFL International Games via Sky Sports. USA-based fans can savor the action on ESPN+ or FuboTV.